Lee man calls 911 after he got trapped in freezer during alleged break-in: Police

WATERMAN – A Lee man had to call 911 on himself after he allegedly became trapped in a walk-in freezer during an attempted break-in at a Waterman business, according to court records.
Waterman police responded to a 911 call at 6:41 p.m. Saturday to Fay’s Finest Foods, at the corner of U.S. Highway 30 and Illinois Route 23, for a report of someone locked in a freezer, according to a news release from the Waterman Police Department.
When police arrived, they found Gabriel J. Morales, 18, of the 3500 block of U.S. Route 30, Lee, inside the establishment’s walk-in freezer.
Morales allegedly attempted to pick the lock one of the barbecue catering business’ doors but was unsuccessful, according to the Waterman Police Department. After his attempt, Morales allegedly unlocked a broken window and entered the building. He then became trapped in a walk-in freezer and called 911 when he couldn’t escape, Waterman police allege.
Morales is charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools. If convicted of burglary, a Class 3 felony, Morales could face up to 10 years in prison.
In a Monday bond hearing, DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Marcy Buick issued a personal recognizance bond for Morales. He was released from the DeKalb County Jail without needing to post money Tuesday, according to court records.
Buick appointed the DeKalb County Public Defender’s Office to represent him.
Morales is next ordered to appear for a status hearing on the charges at 9:45 a.m. Aug. 16.
This story was updated at 5:06 p.m. July 19, 2023 to correct an earlier version which misstated the address of Fay’s Finest Foods.