Lee man calls 911 after he got trapped in freezer during alleged break-in: Police

Gabriel J. Morales, 18, of the 3500 block of U.S. Route 30, Lee is charged with burglary after he had to call 911 on himself after he allegedly became trapped in a walk-in freezer during an attempted break-in at a Waterman business July 15, 2023, according to court records. (Inset photo provided by DeKalb County Jail) (Shaw Local News Network)