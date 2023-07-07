DeKalb police say person of interest found after Monday shooting

DeKALB – A person of interest has been linked to a DeKalb shooting on the city’s north side Monday, the DeKalb Police Department announced Thursday.
Details aren’t yet known about the identity of the suspect, though DeKalb police reported Thursday criminal charges are pending, according to a news release from the department.
DeKalb police responded to the shooting after officers heard multiple gunshots around the 800 block of Crane Drive Monday, according to the release.
“Officers responded to the area and began canvassing the area for a potential crime scene,” the release reads.
Multiple witnesses in the area told DeKalb police to go to a residence in the 800 block of Crane Drive. A DeKalb police dog trained to smell guns was on hand. The dog found multiple spent bullet shell casings in the parking lot of the area, police said.
“The DeKalb Police Department reviewed video surveillance and identified a vehicle that sped away from the scene of the shots fired call,” the release states.
Investigators identified the make, model and registration of the car using the DeKalb Police Department’s automated license plate reader surveillance system, according to the release.
DeKalb police officers located the vehicle and a person of interest on Wednesday in the city of Chicago.
“The suspect was contacted by detectives and a firearm was recovered,” the release states.
This is a developing story which could be updated.