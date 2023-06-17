5 things to do in DeKalb County: Juneteenth celebrations, fishing derby, Touch A Truck and more

1. Third annual Juneteenth Community Celebration: Set for noon to 4 p.m. at Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road in DeKalb.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and open to all. The celebration will feature fun activities, free food, Black trivia, music and dancing, Black vendors, information about local social services, games and more, according to organizers.

The event is sponsored by New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Mortenson Construction, Northern Illinois University’s Center for Black Studies, Kishwaukee College, DeKalb County Community Gardens, The Rock Christian Church and the DeKalb County Illinois Democratic Party.

For more information, visit www.newhopeofdekalb.org/juneteenth.

2. Touch A Truck in Cortland: Set for 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at Cortland Community Park, 70 S. Llanos St. in Cortland.

The family-friendly event is free to attend and sponsored by the Cortland Lions Club. The event also will feature crafts sponsored by the Cortland Public Library, and offer food by Tinez Tacos.

3. DeKalb Fishing Derby: Set for 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at Mason Park, Larson Lake, 455 S. Annie Glidden Road in DeKalb.

Bring tackle box, pole and a bucket for a morning of fishing, rain or shine. Awards will be given for the Longest, Shortest and Most Caught in youth and adult categories. The Fishing Derby will fall on one of Illinois’ free fishing days, so fishing licenses are not required. Cost is $7 for residents, $9 for nonresidents. Registration required.

For more information, visit www.cityofdekalb.com.

4. Juneteenth Block Party Celebration: Set for 2 p.m. Monday, June 19 along North Third Street in downtown DeKalb.

Celebrate the national holiday of Juneteenth, commemorating the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. Information: www.cityofdekalb.com.

5. Music at the Mansion: Shout Out: Set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21 at the Ellwood House Museum, 420 Linden Place, DeKalb.

Attendees are asked to bring blankets and chairs. Free music is set against the backdrop of the Ellwood Mansion on select Wednesday evenings this summer. Pre-show at 6:30 p.m. and the headline show runs from 7 to 8:30 p.m. A select menu of beer, wine, beverages and food/snacks will be available each week for purchase. “Created by the national award-winning band Maggie Speaks, Shout Out will keep you dancing all night long,” said organizers.

For more information, visit: dekalbparkdistrict.com/calendar/events/music-at-the-mansion--shout-out-2023.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Daily Chronicle’s community calendar at https://www.shawlocal.com/daily-chronicle/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature. Submissions to the community calendar are also printed in the Thursday edition of the Daily Chronicle.