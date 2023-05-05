DeKalb police investigate overnight parking lot shooting

DeKALB – DeKalb police are investigating a shooting that occurred in a parking lot overnight, said DeKalb Police Chief David Byrd.
A citywide alert went out at 11:24 p.m. Thursday asking the public to avoid the 700 block of Regent Drive in DeKalb for an hour while police responded to reports of shots fired.
Byrd said as of 3:20 p.m. Friday, no injuries were reported in the shooting. No arrests have yet been made either, he said.
“We had numerous shell casings that were identified and recovered,” Byrd said. “It appeared to be outside in a parking lot area. The only property damage was to vehicles in the parking lot.”
Byrd said police believe as of Friday afternoon that the shooting was an isolated incident, but the cause is not yet known.
“We don’t know exactly what the motive for the actual shooting is,” Byrd said. “We’re still investigation that part. We don’t have any persons of interest at this time.”
As part of the investigation, police are reviewing footage from public safety cameras and license plate readers, Byrd said.
This is a developing story which could be updated as more information becomes available.