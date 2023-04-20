No to marijuana craft grower, says Sycamore City Council amid tightened municipal weed regulations

A plethora of Sycamore residents attended the April 17, 2023 Sycamore City Council meeting. During the meeting City Council members voted 6-1 to change the city's code. That change meant a special permit request to operate a marijuana craft grower facility at 421 North California street by Chris Mayer and Arney Silvestri was not longer within compliance of the city's code. (Camden Lazenby)