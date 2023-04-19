DeKalb’s Huntley Middle School student teacher, 23, charged with sexual abuse of 14-year-old student

DeKALB – A 23-year-old Huntley Middle School student teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old student on school grounds, after he allegedly groomed the teen for months, according to DeKalb County court records.
Quinyatta L. Hutchinson, 23, of the 900 block of Crane Drive, DeKalb, was charged with grooming and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony. If convicted, he could face up to seven years in prison.
A Huntley Middle School employee on Friday afternoon walked in on Hutchinson and the student and found them alone in a classroom behind a cabinet, according to court records.
During a police interview later that day, the student told police that Hutchinson allegedly sexually abused them during the lunch period on Thursday.
The student also told DeKalb police Hutchinson had been exchanging electronic communications for months and the two allegedly had communicated often with messages of a sexual nature, according to court records.
When police searched the student’s phone, they discovered messages had been exchanged with a contact later alleged as Hutchinson, who asked the student to perform a sexual act on him the next time they saw each other, according to court records.
In the police interview, the student also told authorities the two often met during school hours and engaged in sexual acts multiple times between March 1 and April 14, court records allege.
DeKalb police arrested Hutchinson on Friday on a grooming charge, records show. He appeared before DeKalb County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Petersen for a bond hearing on Saturday. Petersen set Hutchinson’s bond at $5,000, and Hutchinson posted $500 of that to be released from jail on Saturday.
Hutchinson was arrested again Tuesday after a DeKalb County judge issued a new $500,000 warrant for him. Prosecutors were expected to ask a judge Wednesday for the higher bond of $500,000 to remain in place, an official with the DeKalb County State’s Attorney’s office said.
DeKalb School District 428 officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A message from district administrators went out Saturday at 1:37 p.m. to Huntley Middle School parents, however, indicating that a student teacher had been “removed from assignment.” The email did not state the name of the student teacher, describe any details on an alleged incident or indicate what classroom or grade level the alleged incident occurred.
District officials said they became aware of an incident late Friday, April 14.
“That matter involved a student teacher assigned to a certain class,” the email states. “While this matter is being investigated by the District and appropriate authorities, the student teacher has been removed from assignment. We will continue to monitor the situation while the investigations are on-going and keep you apprised as may be appropriate.”