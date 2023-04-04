Girls soccer: Indian Creek remains undefeated with late surge against H-BR/Somonauk

HINCKLEY – The shots finally started falling for Indian Creek, and a one-goal game at halftime and two-goal game in the 63rd minute Monday turned into an 8-1 victory over the Hinckley-Big Rock/Somonauk co-op.

“I think we were hitting more shots on goal and testing the keeper more,” said Isabella Turner, who scored two goals after having a rocket stopped by goalie Danielle Rankin.

The Timberwolves (4-0) kept the Somonauk sophomore busy in net with an offensive onslaught. Only Emma Turner connected in the 16th minute as the Timberwolves carried a 1-0 lead into halftime.

H-BR freshman Sarah Hutchinson’s best look for the Royalcats (0-2) came in the first half on a feed from Somonauk junior Josie Rader, but she couldn’t connect and Molly Feitlich made the save.

Jolee Larsen had a couple of shots just off frame, including one in the first 5 minutes of the second half. But in the 49th minute, Emma Wilson connected on a rebound for the second IC goal.

Not only did Rankin clear an attempt, but H-BR freshman Anna Herrman and H-BR senior Della Harrod cleared out rebound attempts before Wilson connected on the first of three goals.

“In that one goal down there, it was bouncing all around, and H-BR had made two great saves,” Indian Creek coach Scott McClure said. “It was just finally the hustle got it through. I was just real proud of her.”

Isabella Turner connected with 28:16 left to build the lead out to 3-0, but the Timberwolves were called for a handball in the box less than two minutes later and Rader connected on the penalty kick, putting it in the top left corner.

But that’s when IC put the match away, needing about a minute to push the lead to 5-1 on another Wilson goal. With 13:31 left, Audrey Witte connected, then Isabella Turner and Wilson scored again.

“I felt like we were finally able to take advantage of some opportunities,” McClure said. “In the first half we kind of missed on some shots, and some of our passing was maybe not as crisp as it could have been. But the second half we kind of connected, and as we started scoring goals we started getting more confident.”

Co-op coach Melissa Jennings said her team is low on numbers this season, and that had an effect on the Royalcats.

“We just ran out of steam,” Jennings said. “I have one sub, and we’re inexperienced. We just ran out of gas by that second half. Having subs would have helped.”

It was only the second game of the season for the co-op and first since March 16. It also was the first time the team played since the death of Somonauk sophomore Luke Wernsman in a car accident, which affected both communities, Jennings said.

The team was wearing armbands with the initials LW on them and the crossbar of the windshield on the bench was adorned with blue and yellow ribbons made of tissue paper.

“It was really good. It was what the girls needed,” Jennings said. “Coming out after that tragedy impacting my team as closely as it did is hard for any team to do. But we’re out there, we played. I have a young team, and it’s only our second game of the season. It’s good for us to get out here and get rolling and see where we go.”