North Chicago man charged with grooming 14-year-old girl via Snapchat

SYCAMORE – A North Chicago man is accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl and requesting sex via nude photos he allegedly sent to her over social media app Snapchat, court records show.
Yelson J. Navas, of 41, of the 1800 block of Seymour Avenue, North Chicago, is charged with grooming, a Class 4 felony, and sexual exploitation of a child, a Class A misdemeanor, according to DeKalb County court records.
If convicted of the most serious crime, grooming, Navas could face up to three years in prison.
Records allege Navas groomed the girl in Shabbona between Oct. 1 and Nov. 11, contacting her over Snapchat more than once, according to a police report filed with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Nov. 19.
Attempts to reach Navas were unsuccessful.
During Oct. 1 through Nov. 11, Navas is accused of requesting nude photos of the girl. He allegedly sent his own nude photos of himself to the girl, and requested sex from her.
Navas also allegedly drove out from North Chicago to Shabbona to meet with the girl in person without her parents’ permission or knowledge.
Police said the man also allegedly purchased and gave the girl items as gifts, records allege.
Navas was arrested March 16 on his DeKalb County charges by Wheeling police in the northwest Chicago suburb, records show.
DeKalb County Sheriff’s officials confirmed Navas was given a $25,000 bond, and has since posted 10% of that, or $2,500 to bail out of jail.
Navas is next set to appear for a status hearing at 9 a.m. March 29.