IDPH: 29 counties at “high” COVID-19 risk, more than double from last week

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday 29 counties in the state are at a “high” risk for COVID-19, up from 12 a week ago. An additional 45 counties are at “medium” risk, down from 51 a week ago.
“Illinois is experiencing a significant rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 29 counties at a high risk,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “These elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections and increased hospitalizations. I recommend all Illinoisians - and especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65 - take all preventative steps to protect themselves, their families and friends.”
The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:
• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
The IDPH announced 3,467 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.
As of late Thursday, Illinois had 1,582 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 188 were in intensive care units, and 69 were on ventilators.
For Thursday, the state administered 17,747 vaccines.
Case rate per 100,000: 24 (up 0.2 from Thursday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 14%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 153 (down 4 from Thursday)
Weekly deaths reported: 56 (down 1 from the previous week)
Illinois has seen 3,906,801 total cases of the virus, and 35,550 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|25.1
|13
|0
|0
|Chicago
|21.7
|14
|26
|6
|DeKalb
|24.6
|16
|1
|0
|DuPage
|22.9
|12
|13
|2
|Grundy
|24.4
|13
|0
|0
|Kane
|23.1
|12
|6
|2
|Kendall
|24.3
|13
|0
|0
|Lake
|24.7
|19
|8
|3
|La Salle
|19.8
|13
|1
|2
|Lee
|34.2
|16
|0
|0
|Ogle
|25.5
|16
|0
|0
|McHenry
|23.3
|19
|6
|2
|Suburban
Cook
|22.4
|12
|37
|10
|Whiteside
|25.2
|16
|1
|0
|Will
|22.1
|22
|8
|3
Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,301,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 25,491,566 vaccines administered.
As of Friday, 8,407,830 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.99% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,934,722 (74.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,887,429 (82.9%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,487,534 (78.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,382,825 (86.6%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,832,051 (79.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,664,550 (87.9%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,858,431 (91%)
At Least 1 Dose: 2,008,369 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.35%
Suburban Cook: 73.58%
Lake: 71.48%
McHenry: 66.68%
DuPage: 76.33%
Kane: 67.10%
Will: 67.44%
Kendall: 70.64%
La Salle: 58.89%
Grundy: 58.31%
DeKalb: 56.96%
Ogle: 57.38%
Lee: 59.12%
Whiteside: 52.07%
Bureau: 57.12%