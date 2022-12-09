December 09, 2022
Coronavirus

IDPH: 29 counties at “high” COVID-19 risk, more than double from last week

By John Sahly
The latest COVID-19 community levels map, as of Friday, December 9, 2022, from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The latest COVID-19 community levels map, as of Friday, December 9, 2022, from the Illinois Department of Public Health. (Illinois Department of Public Health)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday 29 counties in the state are at a “high” risk for COVID-19, up from 12 a week ago. An additional 45 counties are at “medium” risk, down from 51 a week ago.

“Illinois is experiencing a significant rise in communities at elevated risk levels for COVID-19, including 29 counties at a high risk,” IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra said in a news release. “These elevated COVID-19 community levels, along with rising flu levels, are leading to a surge of respiratory infections and increased hospitalizations. I recommend all Illinoisians - and especially those most vulnerable including young children and individuals over 65 - take all preventative steps to protect themselves, their families and friends.”

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

The IDPH announced 3,467 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths.

As of late Thursday, Illinois had 1,582 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 188 were in intensive care units, and 69 were on ventilators.

For Thursday, the state administered 17,747 vaccines.

Case rate per 100,000: 24 (up 0.2 from Thursday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 14%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 153 (down 4 from Thursday)

Weekly deaths reported: 56 (down 1 from the previous week)

Illinois has seen 3,906,801 total cases of the virus, and 35,550 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau25.11300
Chicago21.714266
DeKalb24.61610
DuPage22.912132
Grundy24.41300
Kane23.11262
Kendall24.31300
Lake24.71983
La Salle19.81312
Lee34.21600
Ogle25.51600
McHenry23.31962
Suburban
Cook		22.4123710
Whiteside25.21610
Will22.12283

Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,301,575 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 25,491,566 vaccines administered.

As of Friday, 8,407,830 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.99% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,934,722 (74.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,887,429 (82.9%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,487,534 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,382,825 (86.6%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,832,051 (79.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,664,550 (87.9%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,858,431 (91%)

At Least 1 Dose: 2,008,369 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.35%

Suburban Cook: 73.58%

Lake: 71.48%

McHenry: 66.68%

DuPage: 76.33%

Kane: 67.10%

Will: 67.44%

Kendall: 70.64%

La Salle: 58.89%

Grundy: 58.31%

DeKalb: 56.96%

Ogle: 57.38%

Lee: 59.12%

Whiteside: 52.07%

Bureau: 57.12%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.