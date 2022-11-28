Illinois sees spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations; highest point since early September

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 8,315 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,317 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since September 9. Of those, 139 were in intensive care units, and 41 were on ventilators.
For Thursday-Sunday, the state administered 36,405 vaccines.
Case rate per 100,000: 14.7 (down 2.0 from Wednesday’s update)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 113 (down 1 from Wednesday’s update)
Weekly deaths reported: 48
Illinois has seen 3,869,181 total cases of the virus, and 35,437 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|18.6
|19
|0
|0
|Chicago
|12.2
|17
|22
|4
|DeKalb
|25.4
|14
|2
|1
|DuPage
|13.8
|32
|8
|1
|Grundy
|14.6
|19
|0
|1
|Kane
|13.5
|32
|4
|2
|Kendall
|12.8
|19
|0
|0
|Lake
|16.7
|19
|5
|3
|La Salle
|15.4
|19
|1
|1
|Lee
|18.8
|14
|0
|1
|Ogle
|12.6
|14
|0
|1
|McHenry
|15.2
|19
|3
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|14.9
|19
|28
|8
|Whiteside
|7.7
|14
|1
|1
|Will
|12.6
|22
|6
|3
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,798,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 25,323,692 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,402,547 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.95% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,927,875 (74.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,879,059 (82.8%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,481,753 (78.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,375,457 (86.5%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,826,765 (79.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,657,929 (87.9%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,857,917 (90.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 2,007,768 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.83%
Suburban Cook: 73.65%
Lake: 71.47%
McHenry: 66.67%
DuPage: 76.35%
Kane: 67.11%
Will: 67.46%
Kendall: 70.60%
La Salle: 58.89%
Grundy: 58.29%
DeKalb: 56.97%
Ogle: 57.39%
Lee: 59.30%
Whiteside: 52.19%
Bureau: 57.18%