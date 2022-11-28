Illinois sees spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations; highest point since early September

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Monday 8,315 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,317 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since September 9. Of those, 139 were in intensive care units, and 41 were on ventilators.

For Thursday-Sunday, the state administered 36,405 vaccines.

Case rate per 100,000: 14.7 (down 2.0 from Wednesday’s update)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 113 (down 1 from Wednesday’s update)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,869,181 total cases of the virus, and 35,437 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 18.6 19 0 0 Chicago 12.2 17 22 4 DeKalb 25.4 14 2 1 DuPage 13.8 32 8 1 Grundy 14.6 19 0 1 Kane 13.5 32 4 2 Kendall 12.8 19 0 0 Lake 16.7 19 5 3 La Salle 15.4 19 1 1 Lee 18.8 14 0 1 Ogle 12.6 14 0 1 McHenry 15.2 19 3 0 Suburban

Cook 14.9 19 28 8 Whiteside 7.7 14 1 1 Will 12.6 22 6 3

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,798,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 25,323,692 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,402,547 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.95% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,927,875 (74.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,879,059 (82.8%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,481,753 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,375,457 (86.5%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,826,765 (79.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,657,929 (87.9%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,857,917 (90.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 2,007,768 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.83%

Suburban Cook: 73.65%

Lake: 71.47%

McHenry: 66.67%

DuPage: 76.35%

Kane: 67.11%

Will: 67.46%

Kendall: 70.60%

La Salle: 58.89%

Grundy: 58.29%

DeKalb: 56.97%

Ogle: 57.39%

Lee: 59.30%

Whiteside: 52.19%

Bureau: 57.18%