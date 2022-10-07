IDPH: Illinois down to 14 counties at “medium” COVID-19 risk

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that for the second straight week, zero counties in the state are considered “high” risk for COVID-19, a decrease of three counties from a week ago. 14 counties are at the “medium” risk level, a decrease of six from last week.

In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

More than 637,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September, including 144,200 doses in the past week.

The IDPH announced 1,922 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Friday.

As of late Thursday, Illinois had 929 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 111 were in intensive care units, and 28 were on ventilators.

For Thursday, the state administered 22,750 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 12.8 (down 0.2 from Thursday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 80 (up 2 from Thursday)

Weekly deaths reported: 62 (down 2 from a week ago)

Illinois has seen 3,773,667 total cases of the virus, and 35,073 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 8.2 22 0 0 Chicago 13.9 16 13 9 DeKalb 16 15 1 0 DuPage 11.9 32 8 1 Grundy 10.4 22 0 1 Kane 12.9 32 3 1 Kendall 12.5 22 0 0 Lake 12.9 24 4 4 La Salle 13.2 22 1 1 Lee 8.8 15 0 0 McHenry 11.3 24 3 2 Ogle 9 15 0 0 Suburban

Cook 13.7 15 20 11 Whiteside 5.4 15 0 0 Will 13.6 21 4 7

Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,538,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,981,588 vaccines administered.

As of Friday, 8,373,156 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.72% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,863,650 (74.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,798,838 (82.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,423,508 (77.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,301,534 (85.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,771,591 (78.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,587,854 (87.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,843,554 (90.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,993,180 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.37%

Suburban Cook: 73.33%

Lake: 71.03%

McHenry: 66.34%

DuPage: 76.04%

Kane: 66.94%

Will: 67.21%

Kendall: 70.03%

La Salle: 58.76%

Grundy: 58.08%

DeKalb: 56.88%

Ogle: 57.21%

Lee: 59.19%

Whiteside: 52.15%

Bureau: 56.97%