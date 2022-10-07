October 07, 2022
IDPH: Illinois down to 14 counties at “medium” COVID-19 risk

By John Sahly
The latest COVID-19 community transmission map as of Friday, October 7, from the Illinois Department of Public Health

The latest COVID-19 community transmission map as of Friday, October 7, from the Illinois Department of Public Health (Illinois Department of Public Health)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that for the second straight week, zero counties in the state are considered “high” risk for COVID-19, a decrease of three counties from a week ago. 14 counties are at the “medium” risk level, a decrease of six from last week.

In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

More than 637,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September, including 144,200 doses in the past week.

The IDPH announced 1,922 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Friday.

As of late Thursday, Illinois had 929 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 111 were in intensive care units, and 28 were on ventilators.

For Thursday, the state administered 22,750 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 12.8 (down 0.2 from Thursday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 80 (up 2 from Thursday)

Weekly deaths reported: 62 (down 2 from a week ago)

Illinois has seen 3,773,667 total cases of the virus, and 35,073 people have died.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau8.22200
Chicago13.916139
DeKalb161510
DuPage11.93281
Grundy10.42201
Kane12.93231
Kendall12.52200
Lake12.92444
La Salle13.22211
Lee8.81500
McHenry11.32432
Ogle91500
Suburban
Cook		13.7152011
Whiteside5.41500
Will13.62147

Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,538,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,981,588 vaccines administered.

As of Friday, 8,373,156 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.72% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,863,650 (74.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,798,838 (82.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,423,508 (77.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,301,534 (85.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,771,591 (78.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,587,854 (87.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,843,554 (90.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,993,180 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.37%

Suburban Cook: 73.33%

Lake: 71.03%

McHenry: 66.34%

DuPage: 76.04%

Kane: 66.94%

Will: 67.21%

Kendall: 70.03%

La Salle: 58.76%

Grundy: 58.08%

DeKalb: 56.88%

Ogle: 57.21%

Lee: 59.19%

Whiteside: 52.15%

Bureau: 56.97%

