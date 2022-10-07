IDPH: Illinois down to 14 counties at “medium” COVID-19 risk

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that for the second straight week, zero counties in the state are considered “high” risk for COVID-19, a decrease of three counties from a week ago. 14 counties are at the “medium” risk level, a decrease of six from last week.
In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.
More than 637,000 Illinoisans have received a dose of the new, bivalent COVID-19 vaccines since they were approved for use in early September, including 144,200 doses in the past week.
The IDPH announced 1,922 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 11 additional deaths Friday.
As of late Thursday, Illinois had 929 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 111 were in intensive care units, and 28 were on ventilators.
For Thursday, the state administered 22,750 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 12.8 (down 0.2 from Thursday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 20%
COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 80 (up 2 from Thursday)
Weekly deaths reported: 62 (down 2 from a week ago)
Illinois has seen 3,773,667 total cases of the virus, and 35,073 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|8.2
|22
|0
|0
|Chicago
|13.9
|16
|13
|9
|DeKalb
|16
|15
|1
|0
|DuPage
|11.9
|32
|8
|1
|Grundy
|10.4
|22
|0
|1
|Kane
|12.9
|32
|3
|1
|Kendall
|12.5
|22
|0
|0
|Lake
|12.9
|24
|4
|4
|La Salle
|13.2
|22
|1
|1
|Lee
|8.8
|15
|0
|0
|McHenry
|11.3
|24
|3
|2
|Ogle
|9
|15
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|13.7
|15
|20
|11
|Whiteside
|5.4
|15
|0
|0
|Will
|13.6
|21
|4
|7
Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,538,975 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,981,588 vaccines administered.
As of Friday, 8,373,156 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.72% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,863,650 (74.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,798,838 (82.2%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,423,508 (77.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,301,534 (85.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,771,591 (78.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,587,854 (87.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,843,554 (90.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,993,180 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 69.37%
Suburban Cook: 73.33%
Lake: 71.03%
McHenry: 66.34%
DuPage: 76.04%
Kane: 66.94%
Will: 67.21%
Kendall: 70.03%
La Salle: 58.76%
Grundy: 58.08%
DeKalb: 56.88%
Ogle: 57.21%
Lee: 59.19%
Whiteside: 52.15%
Bureau: 56.97%