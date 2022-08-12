IDPH: 42 Illinois counties at “high” risk for COVID-19; 17 fewer counties than last week

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that 42 counties in the state are considered “high” risk for COVID-19, down from 59 a week ago. An additional 48 counties are at the “medium” risk level.

The counties listed at High Community Level are Adams, Calhoun, Champaign, Clark, Clinton, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, DeKalb, Douglas, DuPage, Edgar, Fayette, Ford, Franklin, Henderson, Jackson, Johnson, Kane, Kendall, Knox, Lake, LaSalle, Lawrence, Lee, Madison, Marion, Mason, Massac, Monroe, Ogle, Perry, Pike, Randolph, St. Clair, Stephenson, Vermilion, Warren, Whiteside, Will, Williamson, and Winnebago.

The CDC recommends wearing a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status in high-risk counties.

IDPH announced 3,735 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 additional deaths Friday.

As of late Thursday, Illinois had 1,471 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 181 were in intensive care units, and 67 were on ventilators.

For Thursday, the state administered 9,680 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 29.7 (down 2.8 from Thursday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 18%

COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions (seven-day rolling average): 142 (up 3 from Thursday)

Weekly deaths reported: 123 (up 64 from last week)

Illinois has seen 3,617,142 total cases of the virus, and 34,513 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19-diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: the seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by the CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 28.6 17 0 0 Chicago 25.9 14 27 14 DeKalb 33.6 27 2 0 DuPage 32.3 23 12 16 Grundy 22.1 17 0 1 Kane 30.5 23 5 3 Kendall 31.3 17 1 0 Lake 30.6 24 8 5 La Salle 32.1 17 1 0 Lee 30.5 27 1 2 Ogle 27.8 27 0 0 McHenry 27.2 24 3 1 Suburban

Cook 26.1 17 29 18 Whiteside 50.6 27 1 1 Will 28.8 18 8 11

Vaccine update: As of Friday, the IDPH reported a total of 29,046,275 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 23,114,591 vaccines administered.

As of Friday, 8,334,975 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.42% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,789,086 (73.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,712,043 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,359,718 (77.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,224,679 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,713,126 (78.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,516,523 (86.4%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,830,325 (89.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,978,292 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 69.14%

Suburban Cook: 72.95%

Lake: 70.53%

McHenry: 66.0%

DuPage: 75.70%

Kane: 66.62%

Will: 66.91%

Kendall: 69.48%

La Salle: 58.51%

Grundy: 57.90%

DeKalb: 56.75%

Ogle: 57.12%

Lee: 59.02%

Whiteside: 52.00%

Bureau: 56.90%