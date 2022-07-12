July 12, 2022
Illinois’ COVID-19 hospitalizations, case rate see big spike

State’s case rate at highest point in more than a month

By John Sahly
FILE - A nurse suits up with protective gear before entering a patient's room at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, in Lebanon, N.H., Jan. 3, 2022. The omicron variant has caused a surge of new cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and many hospitals are not only swamped with cases but severely shorthanded because of so many employees out with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 6,075 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths Tuesday.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 1,336 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 84 patients from late Sunday, and the highest number of total COVID-19 patients in the hospital since February 19. Of those, 149 were in intensive care units, and 45 were on ventilators.

For Monday, the state administered 9,222 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 38.9 (+6.1 from Monday, highest rate since June 8)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 122 (+3 from Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,480,965 total cases of the virus, and 34,220 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau40.72000
Chicago31.817226
DeKalb39.92210
DuPage40.53791
Grundy41.52001
Kane34.63743
Kendall44.12001
Lake39.63460
La Salle43.32013
Lee31.72201
McHenry33.33430
Ogle31.42200
Suburban
Cook		40.5202910
Whiteside39.32200
Will42.62567

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, IDPH reported a total of 28,329,145 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,760,522 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,308,034 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.21% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,747,860 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,662,195 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,325,240 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,188,415 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,683,827 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,486,122 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,991 (89.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,591 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.91%

Suburban Cook: 72.72%

Lake: 70.25%

McHenry: 65.80%

DuPage: 75.48%

Kane: 66.39%

Will: 66.72%

Kendall: 69.15%

La Salle: 58.35%

Grundy: 57.72%

DeKalb: 56.62%

Ogle: 56.97%

Lee: 58.90%

Whiteside: 51.87%

Bureau: 56.76%

