Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate rising, new hospital admissions flat

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11,942 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,252 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 57 patients from late Thursday. Of those, 134 were in intensive care units, and 44 were on ventilators.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 25,140 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 32.8 (+1.9 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 119 (Same as Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 48
Illinois has seen 3,474,890 total cases of the virus, and 34,208 people have died.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|36.8
|23
|0
|0
|Chicago
|26.8
|16
|21
|6
|DeKalb
|33.5
|23
|1
|0
|DuPage
|34
|42
|10
|1
|Grundy
|34.2
|23
|1
|1
|Kane
|29
|42
|4
|3
|Kendall
|37.2
|23
|0
|1
|Lake
|33.8
|30
|6
|0
|La Salle
|37.6
|23
|1
|3
|Lee
|26.7
|23
|0
|1
|McHenry
|27.2
|30
|3
|0
|Ogle
|23.3
|23
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|33.5
|23
|28
|10
|Whiteside
|33.6
|23
|0
|0
|Will
|35.6
|25
|6
|7
Vaccine update: As of Monday, IDPH reported a total of 28,297,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,756,390 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,308,584 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.21% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,747,860 (73.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,662,195 (81%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,325,240 (76.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,188,415 (84.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,683,827 (78%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,486,122 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,991 (89.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,591 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.93%
Suburban Cook: 72.73%
Lake: 70.25%
McHenry: 65.78%
DuPage: 75.49%
Kane: 66.38%
Will: 66.71%
Kendall: 69.08%
La Salle: 58.37%
Grundy: 57.73%
DeKalb: 56.62%
Ogle: 57.00%
Lee: 58.94%
Whiteside: 51.87%
Bureau: 56.81%