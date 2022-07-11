July 11, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate rising, new hospital admissions flat

State’s case rate up to 32.8 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11,942 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,252 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 57 patients from late Thursday. Of those, 134 were in intensive care units, and 44 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 25,140 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.8 (+1.9 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 119 (Same as Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,474,890 total cases of the virus, and 34,208 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau36.82300
Chicago26.816216
DeKalb33.52310
DuPage3442101
Grundy34.22311
Kane294243
Kendall37.22301
Lake33.83060
La Salle37.62313
Lee26.72301
McHenry27.23030
Ogle23.32300
Suburban
Cook		33.5232810
Whiteside33.62300
Will35.62567

Vaccine update: As of Monday, IDPH reported a total of 28,297,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,756,390 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,308,584 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.21% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,747,860 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,662,195 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,325,240 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,188,415 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,683,827 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,486,122 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,991 (89.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,591 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.93%

Suburban Cook: 72.73%

Lake: 70.25%

McHenry: 65.78%

DuPage: 75.49%

Kane: 66.38%

Will: 66.71%

Kendall: 69.08%

La Salle: 58.37%

Grundy: 57.73%

DeKalb: 56.62%

Ogle: 57.00%

Lee: 58.94%

Whiteside: 51.87%

Bureau: 56.81%

