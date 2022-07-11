Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate rising, new hospital admissions flat

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 11,942 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,252 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 57 patients from late Thursday. Of those, 134 were in intensive care units, and 44 were on ventilators.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 25,140 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.8 (+1.9 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 119 (Same as Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 48

Illinois has seen 3,474,890 total cases of the virus, and 34,208 people have died.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 36.8 23 0 0 Chicago 26.8 16 21 6 DeKalb 33.5 23 1 0 DuPage 34 42 10 1 Grundy 34.2 23 1 1 Kane 29 42 4 3 Kendall 37.2 23 0 1 Lake 33.8 30 6 0 La Salle 37.6 23 1 3 Lee 26.7 23 0 1 McHenry 27.2 30 3 0 Ogle 23.3 23 0 0 Suburban

Cook 33.5 23 28 10 Whiteside 33.6 23 0 0 Will 35.6 25 6 7

Vaccine update: As of Monday, IDPH reported a total of 28,297,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,756,390 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,308,584 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.21% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,747,860 (73.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,662,195 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,325,240 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,188,415 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,683,827 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,486,122 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,823,991 (89.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,591 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.93%

Suburban Cook: 72.73%

Lake: 70.25%

McHenry: 65.78%

DuPage: 75.49%

Kane: 66.38%

Will: 66.71%

Kendall: 69.08%

La Salle: 58.37%

Grundy: 57.73%

DeKalb: 56.62%

Ogle: 57.00%

Lee: 58.94%

Whiteside: 51.87%

Bureau: 56.81%