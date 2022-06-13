Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations showing decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 8,663 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 26,149 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.4 (-5.7 from Friday, lowest point since May 5)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 99 (-8 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 73

Illinois has seen 3,361,646 total cases of the virus, and 33,933 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,144 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 45 patients from Friday. Of those, 117 were in intensive care units, and 31 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 18.6 24 0 0 Chicago 31.4 24 17 7 DeKalb 29.2 27 1 0 DuPage 34.5 34 6 1 Grundy 27.2 24 0 0 Kane 24.8 34 3 2 Kendall 35.4 24 1 1 Lake 34.1 30 6 2 La Salle 29 24 1 0 Lee 53 27 0 0 McHenry 22.5 30 4 1 Ogle 30.9 27 1 0 Suburban

Cook 32.5 18 21 4 Whiteside 24.9 27 1 1 Will 30.7 24 7 4

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,773,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,511,573 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,288,432 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.05% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,733,628 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,655,243 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,009 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,183,088 (84.7%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,673,574 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,482,837 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,278 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,754 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.76%

Suburban Cook: 72.55%

Lake: 70.02%

McHenry: 65.64%

DuPage: 75.34%

Kane: 66.25%

Will: 66.54%

Kendall: 68.87%

La Salle: 58.28%

Grundy: 57.62%

DeKalb: 56.51%

Ogle: 56.89%

Lee: 58.89%

Whiteside: 51.83%

Bureau: 56.77%