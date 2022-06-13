Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, hospitalizations showing decline

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 8,663 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 26,149 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 32.4 (-5.7 from Friday, lowest point since May 5)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 24%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 99 (-8 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 73
Illinois has seen 3,361,646 total cases of the virus, and 33,933 people have died.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,144 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 45 patients from Friday. Of those, 117 were in intensive care units, and 31 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|18.6
|24
|0
|0
|Chicago
|31.4
|24
|17
|7
|DeKalb
|29.2
|27
|1
|0
|DuPage
|34.5
|34
|6
|1
|Grundy
|27.2
|24
|0
|0
|Kane
|24.8
|34
|3
|2
|Kendall
|35.4
|24
|1
|1
|Lake
|34.1
|30
|6
|2
|La Salle
|29
|24
|1
|0
|Lee
|53
|27
|0
|0
|McHenry
|22.5
|30
|4
|1
|Ogle
|30.9
|27
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|32.5
|18
|21
|4
|Whiteside
|24.9
|27
|1
|1
|Will
|30.7
|24
|7
|4
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,773,745 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,511,573 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,288,432 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.05% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,733,628 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,655,243 (81%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,009 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,183,088 (84.7%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,673,574 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,482,837 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,821,278 (89.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,754 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.76%
Suburban Cook: 72.55%
Lake: 70.02%
McHenry: 65.64%
DuPage: 75.34%
Kane: 66.25%
Will: 66.54%
Kendall: 68.87%
La Salle: 58.28%
Grundy: 57.62%
DeKalb: 56.51%
Ogle: 56.89%
Lee: 58.89%
Whiteside: 51.83%
Bureau: 56.77%