Illinois COVID-19 update: 4,294 new cases; 10 new deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,294 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 14,247 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 37.8 (-2.3 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 115 (+3 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 47

Illinois has seen 3,346,836 total cases of the virus, and 33,914 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,180 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 21 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 107 were in intensive care units, and 29 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 17.8 21 0 0 Chicago 36.7 17 21 5 DeKalb 36.8 15 1 0 DuPage 40.7 26 8 1 Grundy 27.2 21 0 0 Kane 30.8 26 4 0 Kendall 40.2 21 2 0 Lake 42.3 21 7 4 La Salle 29.6 21 1 0 Lee 44.2 15 1 0 McHenry 31 21 3 0 Ogle 28.9 15 1 0 Suburban

Cook 39.9 14 25 11 Whiteside 32.9 15 1 1 Will 36.6 26 6 2

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,668,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,471,044 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,284,739 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.02% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,732,450 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,657,206 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,310 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,232 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,675,056 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,487,033 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,820,458 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,740 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.73%

Suburban Cook: 72.51%

Lake: 69.98%

McHenry: 65.62%

DuPage: 75.31%

Kane: 66.22%

Will: 66.52%

Kendall: 68.85%

La Salle: 58.26%

Grundy: 57.60%

DeKalb: 56.49%

Ogle: 56.85%

Lee: 58.88%

Whiteside: 51.82%

Bureau: 56.75%