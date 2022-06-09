Illinois COVID-19 update: 4,294 new cases; 10 new deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,294 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Thursday.
For Wednesday, the state administered 14,247 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 37.8 (-2.3 from Wednesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 115 (+3 from Wednesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 47
Illinois has seen 3,346,836 total cases of the virus, and 33,914 people have died.
As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,180 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 21 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 107 were in intensive care units, and 29 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|17.8
|21
|0
|0
|Chicago
|36.7
|17
|21
|5
|DeKalb
|36.8
|15
|1
|0
|DuPage
|40.7
|26
|8
|1
|Grundy
|27.2
|21
|0
|0
|Kane
|30.8
|26
|4
|0
|Kendall
|40.2
|21
|2
|0
|Lake
|42.3
|21
|7
|4
|La Salle
|29.6
|21
|1
|0
|Lee
|44.2
|15
|1
|0
|McHenry
|31
|21
|3
|0
|Ogle
|28.9
|15
|1
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|39.9
|14
|25
|11
|Whiteside
|32.9
|15
|1
|1
|Will
|36.6
|26
|6
|2
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,668,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,471,044 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,284,739 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.02% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,732,450 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,657,206 (81%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,310 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,232 (84.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,675,056 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,487,033 (86.1%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,820,458 (89.1%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,740 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.73%
Suburban Cook: 72.51%
Lake: 69.98%
McHenry: 65.62%
DuPage: 75.31%
Kane: 66.22%
Will: 66.52%
Kendall: 68.85%
La Salle: 58.26%
Grundy: 57.60%
DeKalb: 56.49%
Ogle: 56.85%
Lee: 58.88%
Whiteside: 51.82%
Bureau: 56.75%