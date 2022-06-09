June 09, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois COVID-19 update: 4,294 new cases; 10 new deaths

State’s case rate drops to 37.8 new cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
Kori Mauch, school nurse and department chair in Sycamore Community School District 427, talks Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Sycamore Middle School, about the COVID-19 rapid tests they use in the district.

Kori Mauch, school nurse and department chair in Sycamore Community School District 427, talks Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Sycamore Middle School, about the COVID-19 rapid tests they use in the district. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,294 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 14,247 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 37.8 (-2.3 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 19%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 115 (+3 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 47

Illinois has seen 3,346,836 total cases of the virus, and 33,914 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,180 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of 21 patients from Tuesday. Of those, 107 were in intensive care units, and 29 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau17.82100
Chicago36.717215
DeKalb36.81510
DuPage40.72681
Grundy27.22100
Kane30.82640
Kendall40.22120
Lake42.32174
La Salle29.62110
Lee44.21510
McHenry312130
Ogle28.91510
Suburban
Cook		39.9142511
Whiteside32.91511
Will36.62662

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,668,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,471,044 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,284,739 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 65.02% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,732,450 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,657,206 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,310 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,186,232 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,675,056 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,487,033 (86.1%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,820,458 (89.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,971,740 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.73%

Suburban Cook: 72.51%

Lake: 69.98%

McHenry: 65.62%

DuPage: 75.31%

Kane: 66.22%

Will: 66.52%

Kendall: 68.85%

La Salle: 58.26%

Grundy: 57.60%

DeKalb: 56.49%

Ogle: 56.85%

Lee: 58.88%

Whiteside: 51.82%

Bureau: 56.75%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.