Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate at lowest point in more than two weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,358 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 23,254 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 40.2 (-1.4 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 108 (-1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 56

Illinois has seen 3,280,718 total cases of the virus, and 33,798 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,130 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of eight patients overnight. Of those, 130 were in intensive care units, and 32 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 15.2 22 0 0 Chicago 41.5 18 20 5 DeKalb 41 18 1 3 DuPage 47.3 28 9 3 Grundy 30.8 22 0 0 Kane 37.6 28 3 1 Kendall 49.5 22 1 0 Lake 45.6 21 6 4 La Salle 34.5 22 1 0 Lee 40.5 18 1 0 McHenry 37.5 21 5 0 Ogle 21.3 18 0 0 Suburban

Cook 46.7 16 25 15 Whiteside 32.6 18 0 0 Will 39.6 20 7 6

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,327,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,293,645 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,253,283 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.78% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,736,222 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,665,993 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,319,302 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,196,932 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,682,278 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,498,477 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,900 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,469 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.49%

Suburban Cook: 71.61%

Lake: 69.20%

McHenry: 64.75%

DuPage: 74.03%

Kane: 65.11%

Will: 65.29%

Kendall: 68.68%

La Salle: 57.91%

Grundy: 57.36%

DeKalb: 56.22%

Ogle: 56.61%

Lee: 58.61%

Whiteside: 51.64%

Bureau: 56.44%