May 26, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate at lowest point in more than two weeks

State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations also decline

By John Sahly
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore., Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. U.S. regulators have granted full approval to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine after reviewing additional data on its safety and effectiveness. The decision Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 by the Food and Drug Administration comes after many tens of millions of Americans have already received the shot under its original emergency authorization. Full approval means FDA has completed the same rigorous, time-consuming review for Moderna’s shot as dozens of other long-established vaccines. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane) (Jenny Kane/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,358 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Thursday.

For Wednesday, the state administered 23,254 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 40.2 (-1.4 from Wednesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 108 (-1 from Wednesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 56

Illinois has seen 3,280,718 total cases of the virus, and 33,798 people have died.

As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,130 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of eight patients overnight. Of those, 130 were in intensive care units, and 32 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau15.22200
Chicago41.518205
DeKalb411813
DuPage47.32893
Grundy30.82200
Kane37.62831
Kendall49.52210
Lake45.62164
La Salle34.52210
Lee40.51810
McHenry37.52150
Ogle21.31800
Suburban
Cook		46.7162515
Whiteside32.61800
Will39.62076

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,327,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,293,645 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,253,283 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.78% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,736,222 (73.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,665,993 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,319,302 (76.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,196,932 (84.9%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,682,278 (78%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,498,477 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,900 (89%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,469 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.49%

Suburban Cook: 71.61%

Lake: 69.20%

McHenry: 64.75%

DuPage: 74.03%

Kane: 65.11%

Will: 65.29%

Kendall: 68.68%

La Salle: 57.91%

Grundy: 57.36%

DeKalb: 56.22%

Ogle: 56.61%

Lee: 58.61%

Whiteside: 51.64%

Bureau: 56.44%

CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineIDPH
John Sahly

John Sahly

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.