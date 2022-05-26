Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate at lowest point in more than two weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,358 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths Thursday.
For Wednesday, the state administered 23,254 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 40.2 (-1.4 from Wednesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 108 (-1 from Wednesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 56
Illinois has seen 3,280,718 total cases of the virus, and 33,798 people have died.
As of late Wednesday, Illinois had 1,130 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of eight patients overnight. Of those, 130 were in intensive care units, and 32 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|15.2
|22
|0
|0
|Chicago
|41.5
|18
|20
|5
|DeKalb
|41
|18
|1
|3
|DuPage
|47.3
|28
|9
|3
|Grundy
|30.8
|22
|0
|0
|Kane
|37.6
|28
|3
|1
|Kendall
|49.5
|22
|1
|0
|Lake
|45.6
|21
|6
|4
|La Salle
|34.5
|22
|1
|0
|Lee
|40.5
|18
|1
|0
|McHenry
|37.5
|21
|5
|0
|Ogle
|21.3
|18
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|46.7
|16
|25
|15
|Whiteside
|32.6
|18
|0
|0
|Will
|39.6
|20
|7
|6
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,327,845 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,293,645 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,253,283 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.78% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,736,222 (73.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,665,993 (81.1%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,319,302 (76.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,196,932 (84.9%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,682,278 (78%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,498,477 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,818,900 (89%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,469 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 67.49%
Suburban Cook: 71.61%
Lake: 69.20%
McHenry: 64.75%
DuPage: 74.03%
Kane: 65.11%
Will: 65.29%
Kendall: 68.68%
La Salle: 57.91%
Grundy: 57.36%
DeKalb: 56.22%
Ogle: 56.61%
Lee: 58.61%
Whiteside: 51.64%
Bureau: 56.44%