Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate declines; hospitalizations up

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,432 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went down to 5,396, the lowest average since May 10.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 35,903 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 42.3 (-2.6 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 107 (+5 from Friday, highest rate since Feb. 22)

Weekly deaths reported: 56

Illinois has seen 3,263,966 total cases of the virus, and 33,779 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,120 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Feb. 24. Of those, 117 were in intensive care units, and 34 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 13.9 22 0 0 Chicago 43.9 18 20 5 DeKalb 48.3 20 1 3 DuPage 51.4 37 8 3 Grundy 34.2 22 0 0 Kane 41.4 37 4 1 Kendall 52 22 1 0 Lake 52.4 24 8 4 La Salle 37.2 22 1 0 Lee 35.1 20 1 0 McHenry 41 24 6 0 Ogle 24.1 20 0 0 Suburban

Cook 50.3 19 26 15 Whiteside 36 20 0 0 Will 41.8 26 5 6

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,245,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,236,386 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,248,625 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.74% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,729,996 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,656,912 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,640 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,188,674 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,676,892 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,490,730 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,817,270 (88.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,970,746 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.45%

Suburban Cook: 71.57%

Lake: 69.14%

McHenry: 64.72%

DuPage: 74.00%

Kane: 65.08%

Will: 65.26%

Kendall: 68.64%

La Salle: 57.88%

Grundy: 57.33%

DeKalb: 56.20%

Ogle: 56.58%

Lee: 58.58%

Whiteside: 51.61%

Bureau: 56.41%