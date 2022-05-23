Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate declines; hospitalizations up

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,432 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went down to 5,396, the lowest average since May 10.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 35,903 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 42.3 (-2.6 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 107 (+5 from Friday, highest rate since Feb. 22)
Weekly deaths reported: 56
Illinois has seen 3,263,966 total cases of the virus, and 33,779 people have died.
As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,120 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Feb. 24. Of those, 117 were in intensive care units, and 34 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|13.9
|22
|0
|0
|Chicago
|43.9
|18
|20
|5
|DeKalb
|48.3
|20
|1
|3
|DuPage
|51.4
|37
|8
|3
|Grundy
|34.2
|22
|0
|0
|Kane
|41.4
|37
|4
|1
|Kendall
|52
|22
|1
|0
|Lake
|52.4
|24
|8
|4
|La Salle
|37.2
|22
|1
|0
|Lee
|35.1
|20
|1
|0
|McHenry
|41
|24
|6
|0
|Ogle
|24.1
|20
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|50.3
|19
|26
|15
|Whiteside
|36
|20
|0
|0
|Will
|41.8
|26
|5
|6
Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,245,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,236,386 vaccines administered.
As of Monday, 8,248,625 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.74% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,729,996 (73.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,656,912 (81%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,640 (76.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,188,674 (84.8%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,676,892 (77.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,490,730 (86.2%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,817,270 (88.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,970,746 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 67.45%
Suburban Cook: 71.57%
Lake: 69.14%
McHenry: 64.72%
DuPage: 74.00%
Kane: 65.08%
Will: 65.26%
Kendall: 68.64%
La Salle: 57.88%
Grundy: 57.33%
DeKalb: 56.20%
Ogle: 56.58%
Lee: 58.58%
Whiteside: 51.61%
Bureau: 56.41%