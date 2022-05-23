May 23, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate declines; hospitalizations up

State’s case rate goes down to 42.3 cases per 100,000

By John Sahly

Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order up to four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests. Log on to www.covidtests.gov to order your free test. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,432 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went down to 5,396, the lowest average since May 10.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 35,903 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 42.3 (-2.6 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 107 (+5 from Friday, highest rate since Feb. 22)

Weekly deaths reported: 56

Illinois has seen 3,263,966 total cases of the virus, and 33,779 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 1,120 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since Feb. 24. Of those, 117 were in intensive care units, and 34 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau13.92200
Chicago43.918205
DeKalb48.32013
DuPage51.43783
Grundy34.22200
Kane41.43741
Kendall522210
Lake52.42484
La Salle37.22210
Lee35.12010
McHenry412460
Ogle24.12000
Suburban
Cook		50.3192615
Whiteside362000
Will41.82656

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 27,245,945 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 22,236,386 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,248,625 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.74% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,729,996 (73.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,656,912 (81%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,313,640 (76.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,188,674 (84.8%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,676,892 (77.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,490,730 (86.2%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,817,270 (88.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,970,746 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.45%

Suburban Cook: 71.57%

Lake: 69.14%

McHenry: 64.72%

DuPage: 74.00%

Kane: 65.08%

Will: 65.26%

Kendall: 68.64%

La Salle: 57.88%

Grundy: 57.33%

DeKalb: 56.20%

Ogle: 56.58%

Lee: 58.58%

Whiteside: 51.61%

Bureau: 56.41%

John Sahly is the digital editor for the Shaw Media Local News Network. He has been with Shaw Media since 2008, previously serving as the Northwest Herald's digital editor, and the Daily Chronicle sports editor and sports reporter.