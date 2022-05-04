May 04, 2022
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois back to early March levels

Case rate now back to mid-February levels

By John Sahly
Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. The tiny hospital in rural northeast Missouri is seeing an alarming increase in coronavirus cases.

FILE PHOTO: Dr. Shane Wilson performs rounds in a portion of Scotland County Hospital set up to isolate and treat COVID-19 patients Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Memphis, Mo. (Jeff Roberson/AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,748 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Wednesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases increased to 4,189 per day, the highest average since Feb. 14.

For Tuesday, the state administered 18,538 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 32.9 (+2.6 from Tuesday, highest since Feb. 14)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 65 (Same as Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,157,458 total cases of the virus, and 33,643 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 820 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 3. Of those, 87 were in intensive care units, and 22 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau10.82000
Chicago31.1181016
DeKalb39.69.211
DuPage51.93573
Grundy22.72000
Kane35.43530
Kendall36.32000
Lake47.12733
La Salle22.82001
Lee289.200
McHenry36.32733
Ogle21.69.200
Suburban
Cook		43.121189
Whiteside27.79.200
Will34.21940

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,793,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,984,552 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,248,523 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.74% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,708,366 (73%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,712,185 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,294,799 (76.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,245,654 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,659,755 (77.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,548,439 (86.8%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,811,593 (88.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,982,165 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.28%

Suburban Cook: 72.42%

Lake: 69.46%

McHenry: 65.31%

DuPage: 75.09%

Kane: 66.03%

Will: 66.29%

Kendall: 68.54%

La Salle: 58.08%

Grundy: 57.32%

DeKalb: 56.29%

Ogle: 56.63%

Lee: 58.65%

Whiteside: 51.62%

Bureau: 56.42%

