COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois back to early March levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,748 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths Wednesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases increased to 4,189 per day, the highest average since Feb. 14.
For Tuesday, the state administered 18,538 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 32.9 (+2.6 from Tuesday, highest since Feb. 14)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 22%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 65 (Same as Tuesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 46
Illinois has seen 3,157,458 total cases of the virus, and 33,643 people have died.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 820 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 3. Of those, 87 were in intensive care units, and 22 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|10.8
|20
|0
|0
|Chicago
|31.1
|18
|10
|16
|DeKalb
|39.6
|9.2
|1
|1
|DuPage
|51.9
|35
|7
|3
|Grundy
|22.7
|20
|0
|0
|Kane
|35.4
|35
|3
|0
|Kendall
|36.3
|20
|0
|0
|Lake
|47.1
|27
|3
|3
|La Salle
|22.8
|20
|0
|1
|Lee
|28
|9.2
|0
|0
|McHenry
|36.3
|27
|3
|3
|Ogle
|21.6
|9.2
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|43.1
|21
|18
|9
|Whiteside
|27.7
|9.2
|0
|0
|Will
|34.2
|19
|4
|0
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,793,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,984,552 vaccines administered.
As of Wednesday, 8,248,523 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.74% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,708,366 (73%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,712,185 (81.4%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,294,799 (76.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,245,654 (85.3%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,659,755 (77.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,548,439 (86.8%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,811,593 (88.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,982,165 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.28%
Suburban Cook: 72.42%
Lake: 69.46%
McHenry: 65.31%
DuPage: 75.09%
Kane: 66.03%
Will: 66.29%
Kendall: 68.54%
La Salle: 58.08%
Grundy: 57.32%
DeKalb: 56.29%
Ogle: 56.63%
Lee: 58.65%
Whiteside: 51.62%
Bureau: 56.42%