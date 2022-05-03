Patients with COVID-19 in Illinois hospitals ticking up

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,047 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Tuesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases increased to 3,859 per day, the highest average since Feb. 15.
For Monday, the state administered 13,914 vaccines.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 30.3 (+1.7 from Monday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 65 (Same as Monday)
Weekly deaths reported: 46
Illinois has seen 3,151,710 total cases of the virus, and 33,629 people have died.
As of late Monday, Illinois had 733 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 7. Of those, 78 were in intensive care units, and 24 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|11.7
|21
|0
|0
|Chicago
|27.9
|22
|9
|16
|DeKalb
|34.2
|18
|1
|1
|DuPage
|47.9
|39
|6
|3
|Grundy
|23.3
|21
|0
|0
|Kane
|32.3
|39
|2
|0
|Kendall
|34.2
|21
|0
|0
|Lake
|42.6
|34
|4
|3
|La Salle
|18.4
|21
|0
|1
|Lee
|28.4
|18
|0
|0
|McHenry
|31.5
|34
|3
|3
|Ogle
|20.2
|18
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|39.6
|24
|19
|9
|Whiteside
|24.9
|18
|0
|0
|Will
|31
|18
|4
|0
Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,766,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,966,014 vaccines administered.
As of Tuesday, 8,246,711 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.73% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,707,244 (73%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,710,728 (81.4%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,293,793 (76.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,244,323 (85.3%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,658,803 (77.7%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,547,187 (86.7%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,811,081 (88.6%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,981,585 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.26%
Suburban Cook: 72.41%
Lake: 69.44%
McHenry: 65.31%
DuPage: 75.07%
Kane: 66.01%
Will: 66.27%
Kendall: 68.49%
La Salle: 58.07%
Grundy: 57.32%
DeKalb: 56.28%
Ogle: 56.62%
Lee: 58.63%
Whiteside: 51.61%
Bureau: 56.41%