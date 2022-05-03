May 03, 2022
Coronavirus

Patients with COVID-19 in Illinois hospitals ticking up

Illinois now averaging 30.3 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people

By John Sahly
FILE - A sign advising visitors to don face coverings stands outside the main entrance to UCHealth University of Colorado hospital Friday, April 1, 2022, in Aurora, Colo. COVID cases are starting to rise again in the United States, with numbers up in most states and up steeply in several. One expert says he expects more of a “bump” than the monstrous surge of the first omicron wave, but another says it’s unclear how high the curve will rise and it may be more like a hill. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,047 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Tuesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases increased to 3,859 per day, the highest average since Feb. 15.

For Monday, the state administered 13,914 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 30.3 (+1.7 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 65 (Same as Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,151,710 total cases of the virus, and 33,629 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 733 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 7. Of those, 78 were in intensive care units, and 24 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau11.72100
Chicago27.922916
DeKalb34.21811
DuPage47.93963
Grundy23.32100
Kane32.33920
Kendall34.22100
Lake42.63443
La Salle18.42101
Lee28.41800
McHenry31.53433
Ogle20.21800
Suburban
Cook		39.624199
Whiteside24.91800
Will311840

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,766,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,966,014 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,246,711 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.73% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,707,244 (73%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,710,728 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,293,793 (76.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,244,323 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,658,803 (77.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,547,187 (86.7%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,811,081 (88.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,981,585 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.26%

Suburban Cook: 72.41%

Lake: 69.44%

McHenry: 65.31%

DuPage: 75.07%

Kane: 66.01%

Will: 66.27%

Kendall: 68.49%

La Salle: 58.07%

Grundy: 57.32%

DeKalb: 56.28%

Ogle: 56.62%

Lee: 58.63%

Whiteside: 51.61%

Bureau: 56.41%

