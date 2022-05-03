Patients with COVID-19 in Illinois hospitals ticking up

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,047 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Tuesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases increased to 3,859 per day, the highest average since Feb. 15.

For Monday, the state administered 13,914 vaccines.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 30.3 (+1.7 from Monday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 25%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 65 (Same as Monday)

Weekly deaths reported: 46

Illinois has seen 3,151,710 total cases of the virus, and 33,629 people have died.

As of late Monday, Illinois had 733 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, the most since March 7. Of those, 78 were in intensive care units, and 24 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 11.7 21 0 0 Chicago 27.9 22 9 16 DeKalb 34.2 18 1 1 DuPage 47.9 39 6 3 Grundy 23.3 21 0 0 Kane 32.3 39 2 0 Kendall 34.2 21 0 0 Lake 42.6 34 4 3 La Salle 18.4 21 0 1 Lee 28.4 18 0 0 McHenry 31.5 34 3 3 Ogle 20.2 18 0 0 Suburban

Cook 39.6 24 19 9 Whiteside 24.9 18 0 0 Will 31 18 4 0

Vaccine update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,766,645 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,966,014 vaccines administered.

As of Tuesday, 8,246,711 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.73% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,707,244 (73%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,710,728 (81.4%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,293,793 (76.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,244,323 (85.3%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,658,803 (77.7%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,547,187 (86.7%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,811,081 (88.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,981,585 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.26%

Suburban Cook: 72.41%

Lake: 69.44%

McHenry: 65.31%

DuPage: 75.07%

Kane: 66.01%

Will: 66.27%

Kendall: 68.49%

La Salle: 58.07%

Grundy: 57.32%

DeKalb: 56.28%

Ogle: 56.62%

Lee: 58.63%

Whiteside: 51.61%

Bureau: 56.41%