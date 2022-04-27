Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, total hospitalizations fall

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,434 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Wednesday.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went down to 3,070 new cases per day.

For Tuesday, the state administered 21,529 shots.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 24.1 (-0.6 from Tuesday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 45 (Same as Tuesday)

Weekly deaths reported: 58

Illinois has seen 3,128,134 total cases of the virus, and 33,592 people have died.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 697 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down 11 from the previous day. Of those, 71 were in intensive care units, and 24 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

County Case Rate/100,000 % available ICU beds COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions

(7-day rolling average) Weekly

deaths Bureau 8.2 26 0 0 Chicago 23.9 17 8 19 DeKalb 26.2 13 0 0 DuPage 36.7 36 4 4 Grundy 21.6 26 0 0 Kane 25.2 36 1 1 Kendall 26.9 26 0 0 Lake 30.1 30 3 7 La Salle 12.4 26 0 0 Lee 21.7 13 0 0 McHenry 21.9 30 3 0 Ogle 16.3 13 0 0 Suburban

Cook 30.5 19 12 9 Whiteside 15.9 13 0 0 Will 25.4 24 2 4

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,586,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,834,484 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,239,828 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.67% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,688,651 (72.9%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,696,203 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,276,448 (76.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,230,874 (85.2%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,641,057 (77.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,532,549 (86.6%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,805,273 (88.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,589 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.21%

Suburban Cook: 72.33%

Lake: 69.34%

McHenry: 65.24%

DuPage: 75.03%

Kane: 66.00%

Will: 66.22%

Kendall: 68.58%

La Salle: 58.07%

Grundy: 57.27%

DeKalb: 56.27%

Ogle: 56.55%

Lee: 58.60%

Whiteside: 51.54%

Bureau: 56.41%