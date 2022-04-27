Illinois’ COVID-19 case rate, total hospitalizations fall

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 3,434 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and eight additional deaths Wednesday.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases went down to 3,070 new cases per day.
For Tuesday, the state administered 21,529 shots.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 24.1 (-0.6 from Tuesday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 23%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 45 (Same as Tuesday)
Weekly deaths reported: 58
Illinois has seen 3,128,134 total cases of the virus, and 33,592 people have died.
As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 697 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, down 11 from the previous day. Of those, 71 were in intensive care units, and 24 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of mid-April, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|8.2
|26
|0
|0
|Chicago
|23.9
|17
|8
|19
|DeKalb
|26.2
|13
|0
|0
|DuPage
|36.7
|36
|4
|4
|Grundy
|21.6
|26
|0
|0
|Kane
|25.2
|36
|1
|1
|Kendall
|26.9
|26
|0
|0
|Lake
|30.1
|30
|3
|7
|La Salle
|12.4
|26
|0
|0
|Lee
|21.7
|13
|0
|0
|McHenry
|21.9
|30
|3
|0
|Ogle
|16.3
|13
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|30.5
|19
|12
|9
|Whiteside
|15.9
|13
|0
|0
|Will
|25.4
|24
|2
|4
Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,586,545 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,834,484 vaccines administered.
As of Wednesday, 8,239,828 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.67% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,688,651 (72.9%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,696,203 (81.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,276,448 (76.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,230,874 (85.2%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,641,057 (77.5%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,532,549 (86.6%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,805,273 (88.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,976,589 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.21%
Suburban Cook: 72.33%
Lake: 69.34%
McHenry: 65.24%
DuPage: 75.03%
Kane: 66.00%
Will: 66.22%
Kendall: 68.58%
La Salle: 58.07%
Grundy: 57.27%
DeKalb: 56.27%
Ogle: 56.55%
Lee: 58.60%
Whiteside: 51.54%
Bureau: 56.41%