Illinois covid update: New cases continue to rise; hospitalizations not

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,755 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.
For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 43,026 shots.
From the IDPH’s data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 17.2 (Up 1.4 from Friday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 27%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 38 (Down 1 from Friday)
Weekly deaths reported: 45
Illinois has seen 3,100,240 total cases of the virus, and 33,517 people have died.
As of late Thursday, Illinois had 511 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 71 were in intensive care units, and 21 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of last week, IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly
deaths
|Bureau
|6.9
|27
|0
|0
|Chicago
|19.6
|23
|8
|4
|DeKalb
|14
|23
|0
|0
|DuPage
|21.3
|40
|3
|3
|Grundy
|9.2
|27
|0
|0
|Kane
|14.5
|40
|2
|3
|Kendall
|15
|27
|0
|0
|Lake
|21.1
|24
|3
|4
|La Salle
|8.4
|27
|0
|1
|Lee
|5.8
|23
|0
|0
|McHenry
|17.1
|24
|2
|0
|Ogle
|5
|23
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|21.3
|21
|10
|10
|Whiteside
|9.5
|23
|0
|0
|Will
|16.4
|33
|2
|1
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,404,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,691,084 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,231,368 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.60% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,675,428 (72.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,685,317 (81.2%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,264,773 (76.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,221,162 (85.1%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,629,364 (77.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,522,594 (86.5%)
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,801,527 (88.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,894 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.03%
Suburban Cook: 72.25%
Lake: 69.14%
McHenry: 65.14%
DuPage: 74.91%
Kane: 65.76%
Will: 66.10%
Kendall: 68.27%
La Salle: 57.92%
Grundy: 57.18%
DeKalb: 56.20%
Ogle: 56.47%
Lee: 58.50%
Whiteside: 51.38%
Bureau: 55.97%