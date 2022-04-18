April 18, 2022
Coronavirus

Illinois covid update: New cases continue to rise; hospitalizations not

State’s case rate up to 17.2 new cases per 100,000

By John Sahly
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,755 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends or holidays.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 43,026 shots.

From the IDPH’s data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000:  17.2 (Up 1.4 from Friday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 27%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 38 (Down 1 from Friday)

Weekly deaths reported: 45

Illinois has seen 3,100,240 total cases of the virus, and 33,517 people have died.

As of late Thursday, Illinois had 511 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 71 were in intensive care units, and 21 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of last week, IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly
deaths
Bureau6.92700
Chicago19.62384
DeKalb142300
DuPage21.34033
Grundy9.22700
Kane14.54023
Kendall152700
Lake21.12434
La Salle8.42701
Lee5.82300
McHenry17.12420
Ogle52300
Suburban
Cook		21.3211010
Whiteside9.52300
Will16.43321

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,404,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,691,084 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,231,368 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.60% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,675,428 (72.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,685,317 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,264,773 (76.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,221,162 (85.1%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,629,364 (77.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,522,594 (86.5%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,801,527 (88.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,972,894 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.03%

Suburban Cook: 72.25%

Lake: 69.14%

McHenry: 65.14%

DuPage: 74.91%

Kane: 65.76%

Will: 66.10%

Kendall: 68.27%

La Salle: 57.92%

Grundy: 57.18%

DeKalb: 56.20%

Ogle: 56.47%

Lee: 58.50%

Whiteside: 51.38%

Bureau: 55.97%

