Illinois covid update: State now averaging more than 2,000 new cases a day

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths Friday.
The state’s rolling seven-day case average increased to 2,007 new cases per day, the highest average since Feb. 24.
For Thursday, the state administered 21,840 shots.
From the IDPH’s new data dashboard:
Case rate per 100,000: 15.8 (Up 0.2 from Thursday)
Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%
COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 39
Weekly deaths reported: 45
Illinois has seen 3,094,485 total cases of the virus, and 33,510 people have died.
As of late Thursday, Illinois had 464 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 70 were in intensive care units, and 32 were on ventilators.
County-by-county update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.
The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.
Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.
At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.
|County
|Case Rate/100,000
|% available ICU beds
|COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)
|Weekly deaths
|Bureau
|5.6
|24
|0
|0
|Chicago
|18.1
|16
|8
|4
|DeKalb
|13.9
|15
|0
|0
|DuPage
|22.0
|32
|3
|3
|Grundy
|11.2
|24
|0
|0
|Kane
|12.9
|32
|1
|3
|Kendall
|14.4
|24
|0
|0
|Lake
|18.5
|14
|2
|4
|La Salle
|10.6
|24
|0
|1
|Lee
|5.8
|15
|0
|0
|McHenry
|13.3
|14
|2
|0
|Ogle
|5.6
|15
|0
|0
|Suburban
Cook
|19.6
|17
|10
|10
|Whiteside
|8.5
|15
|0
|0
|Will
|14.3
|26
|2
|1
Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,262,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,648,058 vaccines administered.
As of Thursday, 8,227,803 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.58% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.
CDC numbers:
Among Illinois residents 5 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,676,668 (72.8%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,697,001 (81.3%)
Among Illinois residents 12 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 8,265,390 (76.3%)
At Least 1 Dose: 9,231,091 (85.2%)
Among Illinois residents 18 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 7,625,331 (77.4%)
At Least 1 Dose: 8,524,130 (86.5%
Among Illinois residents 65 and older:
Fully Vaccinated: 1,801,321 (88.2%)
At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,597 (95%)
There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.
In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:
Chicago: 68.00%
Suburban Cook: 72.22%
Lake: 69.09%
McHenry: 65.10%
DuPage: 74.89%
Kane: 65.72%
Will: 66.07%
Kendall: 68.27%
La Salle: 57.90%
Grundy: 57.17%
DeKalb: 56.18%
Ogle: 56.46%
Lee: 58.48%
Whiteside: 51.37%
Bureau: 55.95%