April 15, 2022
Illinois covid update: State now averaging more than 2,000 new cases a day

Total hospitalizations remain low

By John Sahly

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,420 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths Friday.

The state’s rolling seven-day case average increased to 2,007 new cases per day, the highest average since Feb. 24.

For Thursday, the state administered 21,840 shots.

From the IDPH’s new data dashboard:

Case rate per 100,000: 15.8 (Up 0.2 from Thursday)

Percentage of ICU beds available: 21%

COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions (7-day rolling average): 39

Weekly deaths reported: 45

Illinois has seen 3,094,485 total cases of the virus, and 33,510 people have died.

As of late Thursday, Illinois had 464 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 70 were in intensive care units, and 32 were on ventilators.

County-by-county update: As of Tuesday, the IDPH will provide a county-by-county update focusing on the case rate per 100,000 people, the percentage of ICU beds available, a rolling seven-day average of COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions, and weekly deaths.

The definition of a COVID-19 diagnosed hospital admission is as follows: The seven-day average of daily number of hospital admissions given a diagnosis of COVID-19 as measured using the Illinois Syndromic Surveillance System.

Illinois collects all emergency department and inpatient visits through syndromic surveillance from all acute care hospitals in Illinois in near-real time. Data is presented with a three-day lag to allow time for diagnosis to be reported.

At the county level, a visit is counted by where the patient resides. A patient with multiple visits will be counted for each visit. Admissions may not be because of COVID-19 as the primary cause. Syndromic surveillance data is not the same source used by CDC to report COVID-19 hospital admissions data.

CountyCase Rate/100,000% available ICU bedsCOVID-19 diagnosed hospital admissions
(7-day rolling average)		Weekly deaths
Bureau5.62400
Chicago18.11684
DeKalb13.91500
DuPage22.03233
Grundy11.22400
Kane12.93213
Kendall14.42400
Lake18.51424
La Salle10.62401
Lee5.81500
McHenry13.31420
Ogle5.61500
Suburban
Cook		19.6171010
Whiteside8.51500
Will14.32621

Vaccine update: As of Thursday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,262,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,648,058 vaccines administered.

As of Thursday, 8,227,803 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.58% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,676,668 (72.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,697,001 (81.3%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,265,390 (76.3%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,231,091 (85.2%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,625,331 (77.4%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,524,130 (86.5%

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,801,321 (88.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,974,597 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from healthcare providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 68.00%

Suburban Cook: 72.22%

Lake: 69.09%

McHenry: 65.10%

DuPage: 74.89%

Kane: 65.72%

Will: 66.07%

Kendall: 68.27%

La Salle: 57.90%

Grundy: 57.17%

DeKalb: 56.18%

Ogle: 56.46%

Lee: 58.48%

Whiteside: 51.37%

Bureau: 55.95%

