Illinois COVID-19 update: 502 hospitalized; new cases continue rising

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,468 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 13 additional deaths for Friday, Saturday and Sunday combined. The IDPH does not update its data dashboard on weekends.

The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases jumped up to 1,753 new cases per day, the highest average since March 1.

For Friday-Sunday, the state administered 54,498 shots.

Illinois has seen 3,084,904 total cases of the virus, and 33,478 people have died.

As of late Sunday, Illinois had 502 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 70 were in intensive care units, and 22 were on ventilators.

Vaccine update: As of Monday, the IDPH reported a total of 26,155,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,563,961 vaccines administered.

As of Monday, 8,220,807 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.52% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

CDC numbers:

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,661,297 (72.6%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,679,371 (81.2%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,250,915 (76.1%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,214,250 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,611,342 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,507,860 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,797,832 (88%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,970,799 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.95%

Suburban Cook: 72.16%

Lake: 69.02%

McHenry: 65.06%

DuPage: 74.84%

Kane: 65.66%

Will: 66.01%

Kendall: 68.22%

La Salle: 57.87%

Grundy: 57.12%

DeKalb: 56.14%

Ogle: 56.41%

Lee: 58.43%

Whiteside: 51.34%

Bureau: 55.94%

Regional update: All 11 regions in the state are in Phase 5.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban (McHenry and Lake counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 2.9%. Currently, 25% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, McHenry County’s seven-day positivity rate average decreased to 2.4%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 3.0%.

Hospitalizations have decreased or remained stable four out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to a total of 27 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The West Suburban (DuPage and Kane counties) region’s positivity rate decreased to 3.9%. Currently, 32% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, Kane County’s seven-day positivity rate decreased to 3.2%, and DuPage County’s decreased to 4.2%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable three out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 47 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The South Suburban (Will and Kankakee counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 3.1%. Currently, 24% of ICU beds are available.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable four out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to 33 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The North (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 1.9%.

Currently, 18% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, DeKalb County’s positivity rate increased to 2.5%, Lee County’s rate increased to 0.8%, and Whiteside County’s went up to 1.1%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable five out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to 28 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The North-Central (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 2.1%.

Within this region, La Salle County’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 1.2%. Currently, 26% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for four out of the past 10 days. The region is down to a total of 65 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Chicago’s positivity rate increased to 2.0%. Currently, 18% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for four out of the past 10 days.

Suburban Cook County’s positivity rate increased to 2.2%. Currently, 21% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable eight out of the past 10 days in this region.