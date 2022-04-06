Illinois COVID-19 update: New case average continues to rise

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,194 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths Wednesday.

It’s the most new cases in a single day since Feb. 26. The state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases per day went up to 1,426, the highest average since March 4.

For Tuesday, the state administered 22,503 shots.

The state received the results of 87,140 COVID-19 tests in the 24 hours leading up to Wednesday afternoon. The state’s positivity rate went up to 2.1%

Illinois has seen 3,076,628 total cases of the virus, and 33,443 people have died. The state has conducted a total of 57,681,343 tests since the start of the pandemic.

As of late Tuesday, Illinois had 515 COVID-19 patients in the hospital. Of those, 72 were in intensive care units, and 24 were on ventilators.

Vaccine update: As of Wednesday, the IDPH reported a total of 25,978,145 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been distributed statewide, with 21,466,183 vaccines administered.

As of Wednesday, 8,211,632 Illinoisans have been fully vaccinated, or 64.45% of the population. Illinois has a population of 12,741,080 people.

Among Illinois residents 5 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,648,447 (72.5%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,675,469 (81.1%)

Among Illinois residents 12 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 8,239,496 (76%)

At Least 1 Dose: 9,210,168 (85%)

Among Illinois residents 18 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 7,603,864 (77.2%)

At Least 1 Dose: 8,506,980 (86.3%)

Among Illinois residents 65 and older:

Fully Vaccinated: 1,794,791 (87.8%)

At Least 1 Dose: 1,968,477 (95%)

There can be as much as a 72-hour delay in reporting from health care providers on vaccines administered.

In northern Illinois, here is the percentage of the population fully vaccinated by county:

Chicago: 67.85%

Suburban Cook: 72.08%

Lake: 68.91%

McHenry: 64.99%

DuPage: 74.78%

Kane: 65.60%

Will: 65.95%

Kendall: 68.16%

La Salle: 57.82%

Grundy: 57.08%

DeKalb: 56.08%

Ogle: 56.38%

Lee: 58.36%

Whiteside: 51.31%

Bureau: 55.91%

Regional update: All 11 regions in the state are in Phase 5.

Regional data from the IDPH remains on a three-day lag.

The North Suburban (McHenry and Lake counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 2.9%. Currently, 31% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, McHenry County’s seven-day positivity rate average increased to 3.4%. Lake County, which does about two-thirds of the testing in the region, is reporting a rolling average of 2.8%.

Hospitalizations have decreased or remained stable four out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to a total of 29 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The West Suburban (DuPage and Kane counties) region’s positivity rate increased to 3.8%. Currently, 35% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, Kane County’s seven-day positivity rate increased to 3.2%, and DuPage County’s increased to 4.2%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable four out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to 45 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The South Suburban (Will and Kankakee counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 2.6%. Currently, 26% of ICU beds are available.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable four out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is down to 28 total COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

The North (Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 1.6%.

Currently, 17% of ICU beds are available.

Within this region, DeKalb County’s positivity rate stayed flat at 2.0%, Lee County’s rate decreased to 0.3%, and Whiteside County’s stayed flat at 0.8%.

Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable seven out of the past 10 days in this region. The region is up to 24 total COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The North-Central (Bureau, Fulton, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Kendall, Knox, La Salle, Livingston, Marshall, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Rock Island, Stark, Tazewell, Warren and Woodford counties) region’s positivity rate stayed flat at 1.7%.

Within this region, La Salle County’s seven-day positivity rate stayed flat at 0.8%. Currently, 27% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for five out of the past 10 days. The region is up to a total of 66 COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Chicago’s positivity rate stayed flat at 1.6%. Currently, 19% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable for seven out of the past 10 days.

Suburban Cook County’s positivity rate stayed flat at 1.8%. Currently, 21% of ICU beds are available. Hospitalizations decreased or remained stable eight out of the past 10 days in this region.