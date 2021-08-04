Gov. Pritzker expected to announce new school mask mandate, other COVID-19 protocols: reports

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is expected to announce on Wednesday a new statewide school mask mandate along with other COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year, according to multiple media reports.

The details of any new protocols have not been made available. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that all students, teachers and staff wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Pritzker is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Monday, the Illinois State Board of Education updated its mask guidance to say that everyone, teachers and students, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask inside schools. A week prior to that, the Illinois Department of Public Health warned schools to check with their insurers if they don’t follow CDC mask guidance.

Several school districts in northern Illinois have already made the decision to mandate masks for the upcoming school year. DeKalb School District 428 made that determination on Tuesday night, as did Woodstock School District 200.

