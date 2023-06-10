Chemistry between Justin Fields, DJ Moore already accelerating for Chicago Bears

LAKE FOREST – The timing, the route and the throw were all perfect.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields connected with new receiver DJ Moore on a pass across the middle of the defense during 7-on-7 drills Wednesday at Halas Hall. Moore cut inside at the right time, gaining a step on cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Fields delivered the ball where only his receiver could catch it.

It’s early June and nobody is going to win or lose any meaningful football games for another three months, but the Fields-Moore connection is already taking form at OTAs.

“It look like they got that chemistry going very fast, earlier than I expected,” second-year safety Jaquan Brisker said. “They look good, though. They look like they best friends. Justin’s definitely throwing him the ball.”

Brisker added: “You gonna see. You will see.”

The Bears are, rightfully, optimistic about what Fields and Moore can do for each other. General manager Ryan Poles made Moore a priority when he traded away the No. 1 draft pick in exchange for Moore and a handful of additional picks.

Moore has the skillset to be the most reliable receiver that Fields has ever played with. Moore has averaged 1,040 receiving yards per season over his five-year NFL career. Three times he topped 1,100 yards in a season. He did all of that without the stability that comes with playing with one reliable quarterback. In Carolina, the QB position was a revolving door.

Wide receiver DJ Moore works on the field during OTAs.

Moore’s ceiling could be even higher if Fields continues to develop in the ways that the Bears hope he can. Entering year two under head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, Fields comes in with a strong knowledge of the playbook and what Getsy wants to do.

“We’ve hit a level where he wants to be challenged more, where we can challenge him, where the relationship has developed,” Bears quarterback coach Andrew Janocko said.

OTAs are about implementing the fundamentals for both the offense and the defense. Those are typically big-picture implementations. A year ago, Fields was learning that along with the rest of his teammates. This year, he can help the new additions through that process. Janocko said Fields has a better understanding of the “nuances” of the offense.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy echoed that sentiment.

“The conversations, where your growth is, the types of conversations we’re having now in that room are really a different level than they were last year as far as where he can go with his growth and everything,” Getsy said.

Janocko said Moore and Fields connected quickly because they both have similar mentalities. Janocko is most impressed with Moore’s smarts out on the football field. No receiver can average 1,000 yards per season with a half dozen different quarterbacks without having a solid football IQ.

Moore is no stranger to working with new QBs. This time of year, it’s a process.

“On the field, I ask a lot of questions,” Moore said earlier this spring. “He comes to me to see what I am thinking and I go to him to see what he’s thinking on it. So, that’s a lot of back and forth.”

The big key for the 2023 season will be upgrading the passing game. That’s Moore’s whole purpose for being here. The Bears can surround Fields with all types of talent, but he ultimately most show that he can be a high-level NFL passer.

The 24-year-old has showed glimpses of that, but he has to prove he can do it consistently. That has been a big emphasis this offseason for Fields.

“He’s made a conscious effort to make himself smoother, make himself more fluid, letting his feet lead him and then everything else mirrors off of that,” Janocko said. “To me, that’s where we’ve seen some growth. It’s what he’s put a real focus on.”