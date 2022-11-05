Chicago Bears vs. Miami Dolphins: 5 things to watch in Week 9

LAKE FOREST – The Bears will have a new look this weekend.

The team added wide receiver Chase Claypool but subtracted linebacker Roquan Smith at the trade deadline this week. All in all, general manager Ryan Poles proved to be quite busy around the deadline.

The Bears’ first matchup after these changes will be Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. The Bears will have a tough task ahead trying to stop Miami receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the best receiver tandem in the NFL so far this season.

The Bears are 1-4 in their last five games against Miami, their last win coming in 2010. Sunday’s game will kick off at noon on CBS. Here’s what to watch for.

1. Bears add Claypool to the mix

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has a new weapon to play around with. Claypool adds a dynamic new receiver to the offense. For the first time all season, the Bears appear to have a reliable one-two punch at receiver with Claypool and Darnell Mooney.

Claypool’s snap count might be limited, simply because he has had only three practices to learn the playbook. It’s going to take much more time for him to gain a full understanding of the offense and his new quarterback.

All that said, he will make his Bears debut Sunday. For Bears fans, that is reason enough to be excited. Expect a big ovation when he gets his first touch.

2. Bears’ defense with no Roquan

Jack Sanborn Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn plays against the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game on Aug. 18 in Seattle. (Stephen Brashear/AP)

On the flip side, the Bears traded away one of their best defenders in Smith. That leaves a major hole in the middle of their defense. Smith was a two-time second-team All-Pro who was leading the NFL in tackles this season. No single player is going to replace that level of production. The Bears seem likely to take a by-committee approach.

Veteran Nicholas Morrow could step in and fill Smith’s “Will” linebacker spot. Morrow has started every game and wears the green dot on his helmet, meaning he relays the calls to the defense. Expect to see undrafted rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn on the field Sunday. Veteran Joe Thomas also is likely to see an increase in playing time.

For Sanborn, a Lake Zurich native, this is his chance to prove he can play at the NFL level.

3. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle

With 961 receiving yards, Hill is likely to pass 1,000 yards for the season Sunday. That puts him on pace to potentially become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history. Longtime Lions receiver Calvin Johnson holds the single-season record with 1,964 receiving yards in 2012, although Cooper Kupp came 17 yards shy last season (the first year of the 17-game schedule).

Waddle has 727 receiving yards, making them easily the best duo in the league right now. Both are in the top four among NFL receivers this season. The Bears will have their hands full with Hill and Waddle.

Will top cornerback Jaylon Johnson trail Hill the entire game? If so, can he keep up with him?

“It’s not something you can prepare for,” Johnson said of Hill’s speed. “Everybody knows he’s fast until you line up, and then it’s a totally different speed. There’s not too much you can do to prepare.”

4. Dolphins welcome newcomer Bradley Chubb

Like the Bears, the Dolphins were active at the trade deadline. They traded a 2023 first-round draft pick to Denver in exchange for Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb. Chubb had 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games with Denver this season. He now will be the featured pass rusher in Miami alongside 2021 first-round draft pick Jaelan Phillips.

The Bears did a good job limiting Micah Parsons’ effect on the pass rush last week. Veteran Riley Reiff played well at right tackle. Starting right tackle Larry Borom was out with a concussion but could return Sunday. Borom was a full participant in practice Friday. Head coach Matt Eberflus didn’t commit to either player starting at right tackle.

Look for Chubb to challenge rookie left tackle Braxton Jones and whoever starts on the right side.

5. Can Fields keep the good vibes going?

Chicago Bears' Justin Fields runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday on Sunday in Arlington, Texas. (Michael Ainsworth/AP)

For a month now, the Bears offense has looked how a modern NFL offense should look. That’s good, considering that it looked like a stone age offense during September.

Fields is using his legs with intention and also finding success scrambling. He has taken care of the football and found a consistent connection with Mooney. Now the question will be whether the offense can keep this mojo going.

The Dolphins’ defense has fared well against the run but is susceptible to giving up yards through the air. Miami has a fairly high blitz rate, and the hope for the Dolphins is that the addition of Chubb allows them to create more pressure without blitzing.

Still, that remains a work in progress. Fields should find way to move the ball against this defense.