Some hot racing expected at DePue

DEPUE – Lake DePue will come alive this week for the PRO National Championship Boat Races.

This year’s races have gone back to the traditional three-day format after a racing over five days in 2022.

Race director Paul Bosnich Jr., of DePue, said all systems are go for another good weekend of boat racing.

“The water is perfect for us. The state is helping us with water and stuff like that,” he said.

Sanctioned testing will get the action on the water started from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Then the real fun begins Friday with highly competitive racing.

It promises to be hot racing on the water and off, with temperatures expected to hit the high 90s Friday before falling back into the low 90s on Saturday and into the 80s on Sunday. Friday’s forecast will have an affect on drivers and fans alike, Bosnich Jr. said.

“The heat will affect the racers for sure, with their kevlar and all the stuff they wear. That will be kind of tough on them,” Bosnich Jr. said. “I hope the fans come and still watch if it gets that hot. They’re the ones that support us. We’ll see. You’re always testing Mother Nature, no matter what you do out there.”

Bosnich said the big runabout classes (500, 700, 1100) will be the ones to really keep an eye on.

“Those (runabouts) are exciting classes to watch. Any one of the 14 people out there can win.” — Paul Bosnich Jr., race director

“I think we have 14 boats entered in each class, so we’re going to have to split them up to get down to a final 12,” he said. “Those are exciting classes to watch. Any one of the 14 people out there can win. [In the 700 hydro] you’ve got three Thirlby boats, a guy named Jerzee Holman of Michigan racing with us now, and you’ve got Andy Kirts running hard. It’s just one of those classes to watch.”

Bosnich said there were 160 racers signed up as of Monday afternoon, noting there’s always a handful who sign up late and pay the late fee.

Paul Bosnich III (Paulie) will be racing in his hometown DePue this weekend. (Photo courtesy Dale Hoffert)

Local racers include DePue native Paulie Bosnich III (250/350 runabout), Gary Merkel of Ladd, Jake Quesse of Oglesby (350 Hydro), Joseph Perez of Spring Valley (K Pro Hydro/Runabout, 125 Hydro) and Steve Niesen of Ladd (125 hydro, 175 hydro).

Bosnich Jr. is especially anticipating the racing debut of his grandson, Rayce Bosnich [9], in the K-Pro division.

Friday’s first-half racing schedule calls for C-Service Runabouts, 125cc Runabout, OSY-400 and 700cc Hydroplane. Taking the water for the second half will be the K-Pro Runabout, 175cc Hydroplane, C-Racing Hydroplane and the 500cc Runabout.

Racing will continue Saturday with the C-Racing Runabouts, 500cc Hydroplanes and 250cc Runabouts in the first half, and C-Service Hydroplanes, 350cc Hydroplanes, 700cc Runabouts and K-Pro Hydroplanes in the second half.

Sunday, the last day of racing, calls for 1100cc Runabouts and 125cc Hydroplanes during the first half, and 250cc Hydroplanes, 350cc Runabouts and 1100cc Hydroplanes in the second half.

By the time the weekend is complete, there will have been 20 divisions competing, with three heats in each.

There is a full schedule off the water throughout the week, including live music from DePue native Al Pierson and the Royal Canadians from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

There also will be live music from Jim Noethe from 8-11 p.m. Wednesday and 7-11 p.m. Thursday.

The beer gardens will open at noon Wednesday. There will be food vendors open all week. Admission is $5.