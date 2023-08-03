Seeking Help After a Loss

Grief is the most common response when we lose a loved one.

If you suffer this type of loss, you’ll likely experience different stages of this emotional malady, which include surprising and difficult emotions such as shock, anger, and sadness. Although typical of the grieving period, these feelings can disrupt your health and state of being, so it’s important to know when to ask for help for proper grief management.

How you grieve depends on your lifestyle and personality, but you must try to be patient. The grieving process takes time. Acknowledging this and allowing yourself the proper time to grieve is a key factor in successful coping.

Part of this process is to expect unexpected emotions, but also to take care of yourself.

Remaining active, getting exercise and the right amount of sleep, and maintaining a healthy diet are all proactive, beneficial ways to deal with grief.

But sometimes, even with such healthy habits, you may want to stay isolated and withdrawn. This can be a sign it’s time to seek some help.

If you feel overwhelmed, ask for the support of those who care about you and share your feelings – even if you aren’t accustomed to reaching out for assistance. Just knowing there are people who care and are willing to help should provide the sense of comfort that you need.

It’s also good to try and find solace in other activities you might enjoy. Accept the help and social interaction. If you still feel down, either mentally or physically, seek out a therapist or grief counselor. There are trained professionals in the area that are helpful in assisting those grieving a loss. This is another proactive step in coping, and a positive sign that you’re ready to heal. Seeking professional help is a way to face your feelings and deal with them in healthy ways.

For more information about seeking help after a devastating loss, please visit norbergfh.com or call 815-875-2425.

Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments

701 E. Thompson St

Princeton, IL 61356

Norberg Memorial Home logo