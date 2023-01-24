Writing an Obituary

None of us want to be in the position of having to write an obituary. If you’ve not had the honor, responsibility or reason to write one, consider yourself fortunate.

The most important thing I’ve learned about writing a good obituary is honor your loved one however you want. Weather that be traditional obituary, which is the basic information with service information. Some papers charge per character, per space, per letter.

Life is hard, we could all use a good story. Princeton was founded on family. I didn’t know my neighbors’ names in S.C., here, not only do I know my neighbors, I know my community. Please take a moment, do you want to write your own story, or leave it to someone else? There is no wrong answer. You can provide information and leave the honor to someone else. Here are a few tips:

Spellings of names, places and dates

What photo would you like used?

Hobbies, what do you enjoy doing

School(s) history

Work history

Wedding date, children(s) birth dates

Club membership (currently I belong to Netflix, Hulu and Discovery).

Church affiliation

Important events, awards, or memories you wish to share.

Travel, family vacations or memorable adventures.

Family names and locations

Preceded by

What charity is important to you?

Did you know that you can keep all this information in a file at our office? Well, you can! You can print off the forms from our website and mail in, bring in or email? Here is the web address for our free family forms. https://www.norbergfh.com/resources/forms

I’ve pleasantly surprised family members with prewritten obituaries, even stating some information there weren’t aware of. It’s your life, tell your story.

By: Janice L. Smallwood

Norberg Memorial Home Inc. & Monuments.