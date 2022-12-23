The Holidays & New Year

My drawing box is a mess. It gets that way often, and I reorganize it a-lot. Life tends to be like my drawing box. The messy thoughts seem to bring you down, and the orderly thoughts bring you up.

What is an orderly thought you ask? Anything you are prepared to receive. Your daily thought’s: get up, shower, coffee, work, food, more coffee, what to eat, what to watch, what to do, what did I forget? No seriously, why am I in this room? No matter who you are or what you have, organization and cleanliness cost nothing and make you feel better.

Messy thoughts are: unexpected occurrences, a sudden death in the family, loss of a beloved pet, someone knocking on your front door, (my mom kept a Pepperidge Farm Coconut Cake in the freezer and don’t you dare touch it, it’s for unexpected guest! I learned the hard way), unfinished projects, not your normal routine or what typically happens, a car breakdown, water heater, furnace, etc.

Start small, clean something, organize something, go through your closet, donate something, clean that junk drawer.

As crazy as life gets, take time to go into the New Year positively, and know there are people in this world who genuinely want to see you happy and your success

Don’t be so hard on yourself, YOU’RE DOING GREAT! Holidays are hard, you’ve got this!

Now I am going to clean my pencil box. Have a great day, (now get up and do that thing you said you were going to do when you read this!)