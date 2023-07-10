Canadian man and woman get 24 years each for Bureau County meth bust

Sean M. Lowry-Smyth, 36, and Angela Phan, 42, both of Canada, were each sentenced to 24 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a class X felony of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Lowry-Smyth was sentenced on May 26 and Phan was sentenced on July 7 in response to events that occurred on in Oct. 8, 2021.
On Oct. 8, 2021 a trooper from the Illinois State Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle and identified the driver as Lowry-Smyth and the passenger as Phan.
A search of the vehicle was done and a substance was located that contained methamphetamine. Based on the packaging and the investigation done by law enforcement, evidence was indicative of the intent to deliver.
The case was presented by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick and was heard by Judge James Andreoni.