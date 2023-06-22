Spring Valley man sentenced to 9 years for heroin possession

On June 21, Donald L. Lusietto, 37, Spring Valley, was sentenced to 9 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for a class x felony of unlawful possession with the intent to deliver heroin.
The charges stemmed from events that occurred on March 24, where members of the Trident Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Lusietto’s residence. Lusietto was present at the time of the search.
During the search, a substance was discovered that was confirmed to contain heroin and weigh 15 grams or more. There was also evidence that Lusietto intended to deliver the heroin.
The case was heard by Judge Geno Caffarini and presented by State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick. Lusietto was represented by Public Defender Eric May.