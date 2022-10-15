Letter: Wind Turbine Company, Renewable Development LLC, coming to Neponset Township

I am Connie Stetson, co-landowner in Neponset and Macon Townships, resident of Macon Township and Bureau County Board Member for Dist. 26.

I have been to monthly meetings for the Villages of Neponset, Buda, Mineral, and Sheffield to inform them on what is happening in and around their villages and in District 26.

These villages are sticking with the ruling that Bureau County has set, meaning that a Wind Project cannot be any closer than 1.5-miles from city limits which protects the public health, safety and welfare of its citizens.

The Villages were unaware of the Wind Turbine Company RWE. At the ZBA meeting there was no answer to why RWE has signed land agreements in Neponset Township with-in the 1.5 miles radius. That’s a big concern!

I went to the Macon Township board to inform them on the Wind Project Company. For public safety I requested a meeting with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency at the US Ecology site near Sheffield Il.

All board members were invited to this event and only 3 out of 25 attended. Landowners around this facility had signed an agreement with the Wind Turbine Company RWE. I spoke to rural residents and landowners that are in my district to get their opinions on a Wind Project coming in the area.

This is the question asked: What do you think of the Wind Project Company RWE putting Met Towers or Lidar system near you?

They all realized that wind turbines are in the future somewhere around them. All were very upset that there neighboring landowners that signed an agreement hadn’t talked to them.

Also, I attended the Planning Commission meeting and Zoning Board of Appeals meeting with concerns from the landowners and residents. Just to let you know: The landowners for the proposed sites were not at the ZBA meeting so questions could not be directed to them.

As a County Board Member, we were voted in by the people in a District to stand for them and to listen to them and bring their concerns to the entire board. There are a 113 people in my rural district that have signed a petition stating they do not want a wind project around them.

As County Board Member we are not here to tell people how they should live, and big corporations from other states or countries shouldn’t either. People are protected in the small village and within the 1.5 radius of the village limits. Why are we not protecting the people that live in the rural area the same?

I challenge all board members to step up and ask the people in the rural area that elected them to their position how they feel about wind projects which have four basic steps: lease agreements, met towers, construction and operation.

I recommended a no vote. It passed 11-5 at the County Board Meeting held 10/11/2022. A majority of the County Board Members are not listening to the people.

Thank you - Connie Stetson, County Board Member Dist. 26