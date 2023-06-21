Bureau County marriage licenses: May 2023

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
Madison Jean Heiser of Ottawa and Blake Michael Slutz of Ottawa.
Jared Alan Friese of Flanagan and Caitlyn Marie Ifft of Fairbury.
Michelle Leigh O’Keefe of Hennepin and Colton John Kuhne of Hennepin.
Sherokee Faith Longbein of Seatonville and Timothy Ernest Dale Steinz of Seatonville.
Robert Lewis Wood II of Hollowayville and Donna Ann Hotchkiss of Hollowayville.
Adam Scott Moss of Spring Valley and Rachel Marie Pinter of Spring Valley.
Morgan Elizabeth Himelick of Hennepin and Christian James Carboni of Hennepin.
Randall Lee McSherry Jr. of LaMoille and Jacquelyn Ann Pennell of LaMoille.
Kari Lee Knee of Walnut and Jason Michael Knee of Walnut.
Jade Lee Schaefer of Pontiac and Kendall Nelson Gordon of Pontiac.
Lainey McKenna Nicole Goolsby of Ottawa and Jared Riley Mason of Ottawa.
Hannah Danielle Milam of Dunlap and Noah Adam Curry of Dunlap.
Rebecca Anne Shelden of Arlington and Adam Neilson Smith of Arlington.
Ashley Marie Aber of Buda and Drew Michael Wallace of Buda.
Richard Ray Hornbaker of Princeton and Ann Louise Beneke of Des Moines, Iowa.