Bureau County marriage licenses: January 2023

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Heather Ann Holton of Neponset and Troy Matthew Keel of Neponset.

Catherine Eileen Craft of Walnut and Jonathon Michael Bass of Walnut.

Luke Mitchell Marselle of Princeton and Hannah Leigh Erickson of Princeton.

Dwight William Brown III of Spring Valley and Brittany Nicole Gonzalez of Spring Valley.

Emily Jean Fay Martin of La Moille and Mitchell Camron Miller of La Moille.

Kelly Lee Phelps of Ladd and Dennis Lee Galetti of Ladd.

Dalton Jacob Michael Sargeant of Princeton and Alyssa Katherine Hattan of Princeton.

Austin Jeffery DeBates of Peru and Teresa Katherine Montez of Peru.

Megan Margaret Denton of Princeton and Samantha Jean Rimmele of Princeton.

Joel David Baker of Tampico and Shiane Kay Kropf of Tampico.

David Jacob Miller of Walnut and Francesca Sophia Rzasa of Walnut.

Adelyn Rose French of Spring Valley and Devan Michael Scherer of Spring Valley.

Morgan Paige Sadnick of La Moille and Kyle William Gascoigne of La Moille.

Rachel Louise Bezely of Ladd and Evan Michael Bean of Granville.

Erica Lynn Lawless of Golden and Adam Colin Boggio of Golden.

Hannah Elizabeth Rumery of Channahon and Branden Douglas Heintzelman of Channahon.

Maria Angelica Escatel Orozco of DePue and Jeremiah Lavell Lindell of DePue.

Jeanine Raquel Dressler of Princeton and Tyler Lee Thompson of Walnut.

Eric Douglas Egan of Prophetstown and Hannah Sue Walls of Prophetstown.