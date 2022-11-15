Bureau County Marriage Licenses: November, 2022

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
Cierra Christine Hardy of Lacon and Ross Anthony Swanson of Lacon.
Kayla Ann Kahre of Laramie, Wyoming, and Griffin Jay Kozeal of Laramie, Wyoming.
Makayla Monae Declerk of Sheffield and Joseph Lawrence Michlig of Sheffield.
Liberty Eden Gehant of Ladd and Brett Richard Gustafson of Ladd.
Matthew Thomas Grooss of Peoria and Aubrey Leigh Marquardt of Peoria.
Ashley Nichole Skinner of LaMoille and Matthew Alan Walker of LaMoille.
David Michael Neuses of Wyanet and Courtney Elizabeth Barton of Wyanet.
Jason Bryan Schultz of Geneseo and Casey Kay Hammond of Geneseo.
Sarah Rose Bolelli of Ottawa and Brian Patrick Allen Jr. of Ottawa.
Erik Eugene Giles of Bloomington and Rebecca Ann Marie Waite of Bloomington.
Jessica Sue Deffenbaugh of Spring Valley and Adam Jeffery Hamer of Spring Valley.
Lori Renee French of Kewanee and Ozzi Ray Smithson of Kewanee.
Miranda Ann Sorenson of Kasbeer and Christopher Michael Layton of Kasbeer.
Hunter Matthew Frank of Princeton and Mackenzie Mae Ioder of Princeton.
Melissa Elvira Mata of Peru and Robert E Ramirez of Peru.
Joshua David Adams of Spring Valley and Shauna Marie Margherio of Spring Valley.
Michael Eugene Miller of Wyanet and Kristin Nicole Leverette of Wyanet.
Liana Rae Hall of Princeton and Michael Owen Stites of Princeton.
Danielle Nicole Corder of Chillicothe and Ross Allen Burnett of Chillicothe.
Courtney Paige Murphy of Sandwich and Steven James Wilander of Rolling Meadows.