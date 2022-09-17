Bureau County Marriage Licenses: Sept. 2022

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
Elizabeth Jane Hedges of Princeton and Michael Paul Maish of Princeton.
Taylor Nicole Daum of Chicago and Tyler Joseph Dunkel of Chicago.
Holly Denise Swanson of Princeton and Nicholis Ryan Nelson of Anson, Maine.
Emma Rae Mason of Galva and Austin James Steward of Galva.
Thomas Lavern Monier of Walnut and Lindsay Ann Hartwig of Walnut.
Kristyn Florence Atkinson of Princeton and Devin Jerome Smith of Princeton.
Carolyn Elizabeth Bryant of Spring Valley and Brad Franklin Foster of Spring Valley.
Raeann Lee Coughlin of LaMoille and Mark Harold Stouffer of LaMoille.
Madison Lee Menzel of Princeton and Vincent Anthony Vergamini of Ohio, Illinois.
Erin Elizabeth Smith of Dixon and Benjamin Donald Emmole of Dixon.