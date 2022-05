The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:

Charles Lucas Cowin of Coal City and Abigail Elizabeth Schoneman of Coal City.

Kaley Faye Tilley of Coal City and Brandon Lee Faletti of Coal City.

Amanda Elizabeth Palmieri of Spring Valley and Gabriel Carter Jeppson of Spring Valley.

Jason Earl Baker of Tampico and Renita Joy Hostetler of Deer Grove.