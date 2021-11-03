October and November Bureau County marriage licenses

The following marriage licenses were recently recorded at the Bureau County Courthouse:
Nathan Francis Stout of Mineral and Maria De Lourdes Andrea Rodrigues Pacheco Casillas of Mineral.
Brandon Rodney Wedweik of Lombard and Paige Marie Rochetto of Ladd.
Aaron Louis Allen of Bradford and Mackinley Reed Newman of Bradford.
Amanda Rae Lasson of Ohio, Ill., and Nathan James Schwingle of Ohio, Ill.
Jason Scott Zielinski of Hennepin, IL and Elizabeth Jane Bulthuis of Hennepin.
Morgan Lee Ledbetter of Hanna City and Tanner James Eugene Evans of Hanna City.
Brianna Lynn Wiggins of Diamond and Quintin Gerber of Diamond.
Kayla Debra Martin of Mokena and Joseph Arthur Oakes of Mokena.
Kristina Marie McClure of Orlando, Fla., and Dr. Arshad Rehman of Orlando, Fla.
Amanda Kathleen Lyckberg of Winfield and Jacob Patrick McNamara of Bloomingdale.
Shawn Douglas Christensen of Marseilles and Jordan Kay Lewis of Marseilles.
Kevin David Lasik of LaSalle and Kristi Lyn Cadegiani of LaSalle.
Glenn Martin Filley of Wyoming, Ill., and Nancee Persons Redding of Wyoming, Ill.
Riley Michael Jones of Morris and Courtney Alexandria Banaszak of Morris.
Mackenzie Ryann Olson of Ottawa and Robin Michael Butler of Arlington.