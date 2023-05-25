Bureau County police reports: May 25, 2023

Erika L. Marx, 52, of Princeton, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 1:29 p.m. May 22 at 530 Park Ave. E in Princeton on a failure to appear warrant.
Tealitha L. Barker, 47, of Princeton, was cited by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 5:25 p.m. May 22 at 102 S Maple Ave. in Hollowayville for harassment by telephone.
Justin N. Metcalf, 39, of Princeton, was picked up by the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office at 7:48 p.m. May 23 at 302 N Church St. in Princeton for a presence in school area by a sex offender warrant.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.