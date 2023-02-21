Bureau County minor suffers injuries after falling from train trestle bridge near Wyanet

At approximately 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, Bureau County Sheriff Deputies responded to a male juvenile who had fallen from a train trestle bridge near Wyanet.

Sheriff James Reed stated that the 16-year-old youth fell while avoiding an oncoming train and was located between lock 21 and lock 19, directly north of Wyanet.

Life-saving measures were performed on scene by witnesses as Bureau County Sheriff’s Deputies, Wyanet EMS, Wyanet Fire, Princeton EMS and Illinois Department of Natural Resources Police responded to the scene.

The youth was then transported to OSF St. Clare Medical Center and later life-lighted to Peoria for further medical treatment.