Bureau County police reports: January 24, 2023

Amanda A. Schwingle, 39, of Ohio, Ill. was charged with criminal trespass to residence at 2:28 p.m. on Jan. 14 at 104 E. Railroad St. in Ohio, Ill., Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Roy D. Padecky, 63, of Spring Valley was picked on a warrant for aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol at 3:19 a.m. on Jan. 17 at 800 Ace Rd. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Bendan Senders, 31, of Bureau was picked up on a warrant for harassment by telephone (individual) at 1:04 p.m. on Jan. 19 at 101 E. Kansas St. in Bureau, Bureau county Sheriff’s Office reports.
Maurice D. Leflore, 36, of Marcus, Iowa was picked up on a failure to appear warrant at 7:20 p.m. on Jan. 20 at 22 Park Ave. W in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Elizabeth M. Wicks, 25, of Kalamazoo, Michigan was picked up on a warrant for kidnapping at 2:59 p.m. on Jan. 22 at 22 Park Ave. W in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.