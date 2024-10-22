Princeton High School to present ‘The Greek Mythology Olympianganza’

The Princeton High School Drama Department presents “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” by Don Zolidis at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in the Sally Skinner Auditorium. (Photo provided by Joan Simpson)

The Princeton High School Drama Department presents “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” by Don Zolidis at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, in the Sally Skinner Auditorium.

Two battling narrators and seniors Jordan VendeVenter and Onne Adams attempt to cover the entirety of Greek mythology using audience participation, clever costuming and general theatrical insanity. Famous myths, such as Pandora’s Box, Jason and the Argonauts (the original Super Friends) and Hercules: Intern God jostle for space with obscure, weird myths, such as the myth of Linus and the Europa.

Culminating in a bizarre, musical dance-influenced version of “The Iliad” complete with a full-scale battle including the Trojan hippo, this play is wild, silly and a complete blast for audiences of all ages.

In addition to Onne and Jordan, the cast includes seniors Addison Compton, Phillip Goodale and Wesley Shofner; juniors Mo Franklin, Angela Frost, Bianka Nickelsen, Elin Workman; sophomores Anna Boughton, Tricia Kloepping, Mia Sluis; and freshmen Lincoln Frost, Grace Nesbitt, Karlie Schultz, Alyssa Stewart, Andrew Stocking and Melanie Zimmerman. Director of Drama Joan Simpson will direct the production with Stage Managers Grace Killin and Arianne Tirao. Tickets may be purchased at the door, $7 for adults and $5 for children 17 and younger. Princeton High School students will get in free with their student IDs. The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc.