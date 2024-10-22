Princeton UTVs, golf carts closer to getting route to Sullivan’s Foods, Walmart

Princeton residents who make their way around town on non-highway vehicles, such as UTVs and golf carts, are one step closer to getting a route to Sullivan’s Foods and Walmart. (John Van Nostrand)

The Princeton City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would reduce the speed limit from 40 mph to 35 mph on Euclid Avenue from the railroad tracks to Backbone Road. Euclid Avenue would be the route non-highway vehicles would have to travel to get to the shopping center from south of the tracks. Non-highway vehicles are not allowed on Route 26.

A year ago, the City Council passed an ordinance allowing permitted non-highway vehicles on Princeton streets, with the exception of state highways, truck routes and roadways with speed limits of at least 40 mph.

The City Council previously said opening up the route could allow seniors and others looking for more affordable ways to the grocery stores. A final reading of the new ordinance is anticipated at the City Council’s Nov. 4 meeting.