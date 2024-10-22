Princeton-Illinois DAR increases membership to 56

Princeton-Illinois DAR chapter increased its membership to 56 at its October meeting with new Daughter Christina Anderson being inducted by Registrar Carmela Blanco.

Pam Horwitz of Hornbaker Gardens, manager of the Trees and Shrubs department and Master Gardener, gave a program on “Keystone Native Trees and Shrubs.” She discussed the Ecological Region of the Midwest and the native plants critical to the food web, and necessary for wildlife species to thrive. Birds, bees and butterflies will not “thrive” without the Keystone plants that they have depended upon for thousands of years.

Any woman 18 years and older may join DAR by documenting her lineage to a male or female who aided the cause of military independence through military, civil or patriotic service. To find a local chapter, go to www.dar.org/membership

DAR provides the opportunity to contribute to the community, honor patriots and preserve American history, make lifelong friends, gain leadership experience and establish a network in the community and around the world.