Bureau County Police Blotter: Aug. 22, 2022

Makaila R. Kunz, 21, of New Bedford was charged with speeding 26-35 mph over the limit at 7:32 a.m. on Aug.15 at Wyanet Walnut Road and Main Street in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Brianna M. Taghizadeh, 22, of Princeton was charged with driving with a revoked or suspended license at 11:10 p.m. on Aug. 15 at Wyanet Walnut Road and 100 N Ave in Bradford, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Rose S. Quinones, 41, of Walnut was charged with speeding 26-35 mph over the limit and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle at 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 16 on IL Hwy 92 and 1100 E St. in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Matthew B. Hullinger, 30, of Princeton was charged with a violation of an order of protection at 6:26 a.m. on Aug. 17 at 17742 1400 N Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Haley L. Whitlock, 34, of Wyanet was charged with speeding 26-35 mph over the limit at 3:13 p.m. on Aug. 18 at 400 Blk E Main Street in Wyanet, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Payton D. Haradon, 19, of Kewanee was charged with operation of an uninsured motor vehicle and improper operation of an ATV on a roadway at 7:48 p.m. on Aug. 20 at 345 N Galena St. in Tiskilwa, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

