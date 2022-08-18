Bureau County Police Blotter: Aug. 18, 2022

Travis M. Wicks, 50, of Sheffield was charged with domestic battery at 7:07 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 204 E South St in Sheffield, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Phillip C. Barroso, 45, of DePue was charged with domestic battery at 9:48 p.m. on Aug. 12 at 1650 N Ave/2400 E St in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Catherine M. Cihocki, 46, of Princeton was charged with speeding 35 mph or more over the posted limit, improper lane usage and driving under the influence at 6:42 p.m. on Aug. 13 on Peru and Sixth Street in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Robert K. Maloy, 33, or Princeton was charged with speeding 35 mph or more over the posted limit at 8:02 p.m. on Aug. 14 on US Hwy 6 and 2500 E Street in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court. If you know of a police matter but do not see it reported, contact us at 815-431-4073 or news@bcrnews.com.