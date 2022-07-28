Police Blotter: July 28, 2022

Joseph W. Freeman, 33, of Walnut was charged with speeding 35 miles per hour over the posted limit at 4:32 p.m. on July 25 at Wyanet Walnut Rd and 2400 N Ave in Walnut, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Brandon M. Hullinger, 30, of Princeton was charged with driving without a valid driver’s license at 6:21 p.m. on July 25 at 1915 Maple Acres Dr. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

Brandon M. Hullinger, 30, of Princeton was charged with violation of an order of protection at 8:50 a.m. on July 27 at 17742 1400 N Ave. in Princeton, Bureau County Sheriff’s Office reports.

